Did Brandon Clarke really say ‘outside world isn't safe' before his death? Fact-checking viral video

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke,29, has passed away, confirmed his NBA team in a statement released on Tuesday. The exact cause of death remains unknown.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, 29, has passed away, with the cause yet to be determined. He was a long-serving player for the team since 2019.(X@PrioritySports)

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Clarke was selected by the Grizzlies with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He dedicated all seven seasons of his NBA career to the Grizzlies. Alongside Ja Morant, Clarke held the distinction of being the longest-serving player on the team.

During the 2025-26 season, he participated in only two games. He was sidelined at the beginning of the season while recovering from a knee injury, and a calf injury sustained in December caused him to miss the rest of the season.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke," the Grizzlies said in a statement. "Brandon was an outstanding teammate and even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Brandon Clarke dies: Why was Memphis Grizzlies forward arrested month before his death? Brandon Clarke's alleged last interview resurfaces on social media {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Brandon Clarke dies: Why was Memphis Grizzlies forward arrested month before his death? Brandon Clarke's alleged last interview resurfaces on social media {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a video claiming Clarke's last interview has surfaced on social media and some X handles alleged that the late NBA star said, “I feel something off” and “Outside world ain’t safe” before his demise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a video claiming Clarke's last interview has surfaced on social media and some X handles alleged that the late NBA star said, “I feel something off” and “Outside world ain’t safe” before his demise. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the video posters, he had also expressed his hope to stay in the league for longer, saying: “I just hope to stay in the league as long as I can." However, these claims are not true. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the video posters, he had also expressed his hope to stay in the league for longer, saying: “I just hope to stay in the league as long as I can." However, these claims are not true. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Clarke did not make any such remarks in the interview and some social media users were quick to point out that, with one saying: “???? Literally none of those quotes are in the interview.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clarke did not make any such remarks in the interview and some social media users were quick to point out that, with one saying: “???? Literally none of those quotes are in the interview.” {{/usCountry}}

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“This just disrespectful,” another said, blasting the posters of defaming Clarke after his demise.

A look at Brandon Clarke's career

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Clarke played collegiate basketball at San Jose State and Gonzaga University before being selected 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Two weeks later, the Thunder traded Clarke to the Grizzlies, where he spent seven years.

During the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season, Clarke became a significant contributor to the Grizzlies.

He averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over 58 games, earning a spot on the league's All-Rookie Team and finishing fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting.

Initially serving as a valuable bench player in Memphis, Clarke signed a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the franchise in October 2022.

In March 2023, he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles and participated in only six games the subsequent season.

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Clarke had been dealing with a calf injury that limited his appearances during most of the 2025-26 season, as he played in just two games.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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