Bryson DeChambeau reportedly sought the involvement of US President Donald Trump following a controversial two-shot penalty he received at The Open.

Bryson DeChambeau aimed to involve Trump, a close associate, for assistance following a controversial penalty at The Open. (REUTERS)

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The two-time major champion was penalized late on Friday evening after officials examined footage and concluded that he had altered the area of his backswing by flattening some tall grass on the fifth hole of Royal Birkdale.

Respected American journalist Geoff Shackelford reported that DeChambeau expressed a desire to communicate with Trump during extensive discussions with the R&A concerning the penalty, which caused him to drop from second place, two strokes behind the leader on Friday, as per The UK Independent.

Trump and Bryson DeChambeau's relationhip

The golfer is a close associate of Trump, having a role on the president’s council for sports, fitness, and nutrition. He made his last appearance at the White House in May and engaged in golf with Trump.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump requested that FIFA, the global governing body for football, reassess the red card issued to United States forward Folarin Balogun during the World Cup. Following this, the player's one-match suspension was lifted. It has been reported that DeChambeau sought a similar intervention, but his appeal was rejected, reported The Guardian, Mark Darbon says he has not received a call from Trump {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump requested that FIFA, the global governing body for football, reassess the red card issued to United States forward Folarin Balogun during the World Cup. Following this, the player's one-match suspension was lifted. It has been reported that DeChambeau sought a similar intervention, but his appeal was rejected, reported The Guardian, Mark Darbon says he has not received a call from Trump {{/usCountry}}

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On Saturday, Mark Darbon, the chief executive of R&A, was inquired about any communication from the US President.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Darbon said, “No, I have not received a call from President Trump."

“Irrespective of which player this affected, it is the same decision – from a rules perspective it was clear cut.”

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DeChambeau's penalty, which Rory McIlroy later affirmed was entirely justified, caused him to drop from second place. Following Saturday's round, DeChambeau promptly went to Darbon's office to request his round two scorecard. This unusual request was courteously declined by the R&A's chief executive.

DeChambeau in UK to participate in LIV Golf's event

DeChambeau has chosen to remain in the UK to participate in LIV Golf's event at the JCB Golf and Country Club starting Thursday. His tied 14th finish in the Open marked his best performance in a major tournament in 2026.

The golfer is a close associate of Trump, having a role on the president’s council for sports, fitness, and nutrition. He made his final appearance at the White House in May and has engaged in golf with Trump.

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Trump requested that FIFA, the global governing body for football, reassess the red card issued to United States forward Folarin Balogun during the World Cup. Following this, the player's one-match suspension was lifted. It has been reported that DeChambeau sought a similar intervention, but his appeal was rejected.

“A lot of ups and downs this week, to say the least. But I’m proud of the way I fought through it. “Thank you to all my supporters for carrying me through. Onwards and upwards from here. Congratulations to @ryanfoxgolfer on an incredible win!” he wrote on Instagram.