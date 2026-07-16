Did Jude Bellingham tell Lionel Messi 'Ronaldo is better' during World Cup clash? Truth behind viral claim

Tensions flared early in the game after England players protested two challenges by Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Enzo Fernández, believing both deserved yellow cards. Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham were then seen exchanging words after the referee allowed play to continue.

Lionel Messi reacts after England's Anthony Gordon scored their first goal as Jude Bellingham looks on REUTERS/Carlos Barria (REUTERS)

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A viral claim circulating on X alleged that Jude Bellingham said in a post-match interview that he told Lionel Messi, "Ronaldo is better than you," during their heated confrontation.

There is no verified evidence that Bellingham made those comments after Argentina's 2-1 defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final.

After defeating England in the quarterfinal with two late goals, Argentina will now compete for a second straight championship.

Also read: Lionel Messi fuels Argentina's stunning comeback to beat England 2-1, set up World Cup final vs Spain

What does the viral post claim?

The viral post claims a reporter asked Bellingham what he said to Messi during their exchange. It falsely attributes the following comments to the England midfielder: “I told him the world knows how the higher authorities help him get here.”

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{{^usCountry}} The post further claims Bellingham ended the exchange by telling Messi, "Ronaldo is better than you." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post further claims Bellingham ended the exchange by telling Messi, "Ronaldo is better than you." {{/usCountry}}

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There is no evidence that Bellingham made either statement.

A review of post-match coverage from major sports outlets found no interview, transcript or video in which Bellingham made those remarks. Neither Bellingham nor Messi has publicly disclosed what was said during their brief confrontation.

Viral post came from parody account

The claim originated from an X account that identifies itself as a parody page. Its bio states: "Not Affiliated to Anyone || Football Fiction & Satire || Don't believe a Single Word."

Clearly, it is a satirical post and untrue.

The post appears to be satirical content designed to fuel the long-running Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate by attributing controversial comments to Bellingham without evidence.

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What did Jude Bellingham say after the match?

After the final whistle rang and England's dreams of winning the World Cup were dashed, Bellingham was seen crying on the field.

During the post-match interview, Bellingham was seen talking about the match, noting that there is a “lot to take from the experience.” He further said, “To be here telling the fans, unfortunately, the same things that they've probably heard for years and years. It really is gutting.”

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He added, “I wanted to be part of a World Cup-winning England team. I wish I could have given them 1-2 more wins, but I'm very sad and disappointed.”

Also read: Argentina players display Falklands banner after World Cup win over England; in danger of facing FIFA sanctions

The heated exchange that caught the wind

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Following the final whistle, television cameras captured Bellingham confronting Argentina substitute Valentín Barco during another heated exchange.

Bellingham struck defender Barco on the back of the head. Argentina had recently eliminated England, and by all accounts, Bellingham lost his cool spectacularly.

Bellingham had a few more words for his opponent before the players were swiftly split apart. None of the match officials noticed Bellingham's response.

However, FIFA, who have already been accused of using unfair competition practices, may take disciplinary action against him, according to The Sun.

The Sun reported that Bellingham might potentially be banned, which would prevent him from playing in Saturday's Miami third-place match against France.