Did Landon Donovan get a hair transplant? US soccer legend's new look sparks buzz during World Cup coverage

Landon Donovan, one of the most decorated players in United States soccer history, found himself at the center of a social media buzz during Fox Sports' coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Landon Donovan became a trending topic during Fox Sports' FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage after fans noticed his dramatically different hairstyle(Landon Donovan Instagram )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 44-year-old former USMNT captain appeared on air ahead of the United States' match against Paraguay, but many viewers focused less on the game and more on his noticeably fuller head of hair.

The appearance triggered speculation online about whether Donovan had undergone a successful hair transplant after previously discussing his struggles with hair loss.

Read more: FIFA fan festival Philadelphia: Your complete guide to the city's massive 2026 World Cup party

Why fans are talking about Donovan's hair

Donovan's appearance stood in sharp contrast to the look many viewers remembered from Euro 2024 coverage.

During that tournament, he went viral after undergoing a hair transplant procedure. The treatment had drawn significant attention online due to its patchy appearance during the recovery stage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This time, viewers saw Donovan with significantly fuller hair while working as a studio analyst for Fox Sports' World Cup coverage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This time, viewers saw Donovan with significantly fuller hair while working as a studio analyst for Fox Sports' World Cup coverage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A surprised user on X wrote, “Does Landon Donovan have a rug on or did he get hair plugs? That guy was balding big time last I saw him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A surprised user on X wrote, “Does Landon Donovan have a rug on or did he get hair plugs? That guy was balding big time last I saw him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fans also flooded social media with comments praising what many described as a remarkable transformation. A user on X shared a before-and-after of Donovan's hair transplant and jokingly wrote, “Someone get me Landon Donovan’s hair guy!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another user joked that they were not used to seeing him with so much hair. Ryan Rothstein wrote on X, “Brother! From one to another: SHAVE YOUR HEAD! I can’t even watch this hair piece with a mic on any of his coverage.”

Read more: What is hair transplant? Who is suitable candidate and how to find best hair transplant doctor: Here's a complete guide

Donovan previously spoke openly about hair loss

Donovan has previously openly discussed his experience with hair loss and the impact it had on his self-confidence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In comments previously reported by The Athletic, Donovan explained that he became increasingly conscious of his thinning hair during his playing career.

He admitted that seeing photographs of himself often left him frustrated about his appearance. "I got to this point… where psychologically it was important," Donovan said.

He added that after undergoing treatment, his confidence improved. He said he no longer constantly focused on his hair loss and felt more comfortable in public.

"My confidence when I'm just walking around is skyrocketing," Donovan said, according to The Athletic. He added that he now feels far more comfortable with his appearance.

The former striker remains one of the most influential figures in American soccer. He scored 57 goals for the United States and helped elevate the sport's profile in the country during his international career.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON