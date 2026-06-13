FIFA fan festival Philadelphia: Your complete guide to the city's massive 2026 World Cup party

Philadelphia has kicked off its FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park. The fan festival has transformed one of the city's most beloved green spaces into a massive celebration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The festival runs daily from June 11 through July 19 and is open to all fans free of charge. Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Philadelphia is the only US city hosting a Fan Festival for all 39 days of the tournament. The festival features giant screens broadcasting live matches, food and beverage vendors, live music and entertainment, and international cultural events. Global Latin pop star Luis Fonsi headlined the festival's opening night on June 11. Philadelphia will host six World Cup matches on June 14, June 19, June 22, June 25, June 27, and July 4.

Michael DelBene, the executive producer of the FIFA Fan Festival, told CBS Philadelphia, "This is a massive footprint that is ready to welcome the world with a Philly flavor." Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said at the announcement of the festival's transport plan, "This is about affordability and access for all, not just downtown visitors."

Parking rules have changed for residents All roads within and around Lemon Hill are closed to vehicle traffic. No rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft will be available in the immediate area.

From June 11 through July 19, temporary residential parking permits are required at no cost for all vehicles parked on the street within the Lemon Hill area. Residents can apply online at philapark.org/lemonhill/, in person at the Philadelphia Parking Authority Permit Office at 35 N. 8th Street, or at local events with a PPA table. Business owners need to register separately and will receive ten guest passes each for employees and patrons. Current permit holders are not exempt, meaning vehicles without a temporary permit risk being ticketed and towed.

Public transport is the recommended option Two SEPTA bus routes, 32 and 48 will run extra service throughout the summer to accommodate fans. Bus route 48 will add a stop at Pennsylvania and Fairmount avenues for festival-goers. Bus routes 7 and 49 also provide service to Fairmount.

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The Philly PHLASH bus operates daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day, running from 10am to 6pm, with later service on days the festival runs past 6pm. An all-day PHLASH pass costs five dollars. SEPTA passholders, seniors, and children under four ride free.

Michelle Singer, co-chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, told the Philadelphia Inquirer, "Our focus is making the World Cup experience accessible, welcoming, and easy to navigate." Thousands of volunteers and "Phambassadors" will be stationed at key locations across the city to assist visitors with directions, event information, and language support throughout the tournament.