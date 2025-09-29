Did Malik Nabers injure his ACL? Here is all you need to know about Giants WR’s injury vs Chargers

Just as the New York Giants appeared to be building momentum, disaster struck at MetLife Stadium. Wide receiver Malik Nabers, the team’s top offensive weapon, was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday’s clash with the Los Angeles Chargers after his right knee appeared to buckle on a deep pass attempt. Did Malik Nabers injure his ACL? All you need to know about Giants WR’s injury vs Chargers(Getty Images via AFP)

The report stated that the play came with just over six minutes left in the half when quarterback Jaxson Dart, making his first career NFL start, took advantage of a free play after the Chargers jumped offside. Dart launched the ball down the sideline for Nabers, who landed awkwardly, immediately clutching his knee.

The entire Giants sideline rushed across the field to surround their teammate, who was clearly in significant pain.

Fear of an ACL Tear

Dr David Chao, former Chargers team physician and now an analyst at SICscore, quickly weighed in on social media, the report stated. According to his post on X (formerly Twitter), Chao said, “By video, the news will not be good. Fear is right knee ACL tear.”

According to the NY Post, fans inside MetLife groaned as the medical cart rolled onto the turf. Nabers covered his face with a towel as he was taken off, though he raised his hand to acknowledge the crowd’s support.

The potential loss is especially devastating given Nabers’ strong start to the season. In four games, the former LSU standout had 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Nabers’ injury to Giants offense

If the diagnosis confirms an ACL tear, the Giants will be left scrambling. Nabers has quickly emerged as their most explosive playmaker, and without him, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart faces an uphill battle in his development, stated another Athlon Sports report.

In Nabers’ absence, Wan’Dale Robinson will likely assume the role of top target, with Darius Slayton stepping into more deep-ball opportunities and Jalin Hyatt seeing an expanded role.

The injury also drew renewed criticism of MetLife Stadium’s artificial turf, which has been blamed in the past for high-profile injuries to players like Aaron Rodgers, Nick Bosa, and Kyle Fuller.

FAQs

Q1: What happened to Malik Nabers against the Chargers?

A: Nabers’ right knee buckled on a deep pass attempt, and he was carted off the field in visible pain.

Q2: Is it confirmed that Nabers tore his ACL?

A: No official diagnosis has been released yet, but early speculation points to a possible ACL tear.

Q3: How important is Nabers to the Giants offense?

A: Nabers is the team’s top wide receiver with 271 yards and two touchdowns through four games, making him vital for rookie QB Jaxson Dart.