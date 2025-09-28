Malik Nabers injury return: Will Giants star return vs Chargers? Team fears the worst

Malik Nabers was forced to exit the New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 game on Sunday with an apparent knee injury. While the Giants have not determined the severity of the injury yet, fans fear an ACL tear, which could sideline the wide receiver for weeks. New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts as he leaps for a pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) (AP)

Nabers was carted off the field with 6:12 remaining in the second quarter. This came as Jaxson Dart fired a ball down the sideline, looking for the star WR. Nabers went up, but came down without the ball. He had sustained what looked like a scary injury.

The receiver's knee was buckled as he went up for the pass. Videos on social media showed Nabers looking visibly upset as he was carted off.

New York Giants Depth Chart

Offense

QB: Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston

RB: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, Cam Skattebo

WR: Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt

WR: Wan’Dale Robinson, Gunner Olszewski

WR: Malik Nabers, Beaux Collins

TE: Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, Thomas Fidone II

LT: Andrew Thomas, James Hudson III

LG: Jon Runyan, Aaron Stinnie

C: John Michael Schmitz Jr., Austin Schlottmann

RG: Greg Van Roten, Evan Neal

RT: Jermaine Eluemunor, Marcus Mbow

Defense

DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chauncey Golston

NT: Dexter Lawrence II, D.J. Davidson

DT: Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr., Roy Robertson-Harris, Darius Alexander

OLB: Brian Burns, Abdul Carter

ILB: Bobby Okereke, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

ILB: Darius Muasau, Swayze Bozeman

Nickel: Dru Phillips, Nic Jones

CB: Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Art Green

CB: Paulson Adebo, Art Green

S: Jevón Holland, Beau Brade

S: Tyler Nubin, Dane Belton

Special Teams

LS: Casey Kreiter

H: Jamie Gillan

P: Jamie Gillan

PR: Gunner Olszewski, Wan’Dale Robinson

KOR: Gunner Olszewski, Wan’Dale Robinson, Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr.

K: Graham Gano