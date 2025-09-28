Malik Nabers injury return: Will Giants star return vs Chargers? Team fears the worst
Malik Nabers was forced to exit the New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 game on Sunday with an apparent knee injury
Malik Nabers was forced to exit the New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 game on Sunday with an apparent knee injury. While the Giants have not determined the severity of the injury yet, fans fear an ACL tear, which could sideline the wide receiver for weeks.
Nabers was carted off the field with 6:12 remaining in the second quarter. This came as Jaxson Dart fired a ball down the sideline, looking for the star WR. Nabers went up, but came down without the ball. He had sustained what looked like a scary injury.
The receiver's knee was buckled as he went up for the pass. Videos on social media showed Nabers looking visibly upset as he was carted off.
New York Giants Depth Chart
Offense
QB: Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston
RB: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, Cam Skattebo
WR: Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt
WR: Wan’Dale Robinson, Gunner Olszewski
WR: Malik Nabers, Beaux Collins
TE: Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, Thomas Fidone II
LT: Andrew Thomas, James Hudson III
LG: Jon Runyan, Aaron Stinnie
C: John Michael Schmitz Jr., Austin Schlottmann
RG: Greg Van Roten, Evan Neal
RT: Jermaine Eluemunor, Marcus Mbow
Defense
DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chauncey Golston
NT: Dexter Lawrence II, D.J. Davidson
DT: Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr., Roy Robertson-Harris, Darius Alexander
OLB: Brian Burns, Abdul Carter
ILB: Bobby Okereke, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
ILB: Darius Muasau, Swayze Bozeman
Nickel: Dru Phillips, Nic Jones
CB: Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Art Green
CB: Paulson Adebo, Art Green
S: Jevón Holland, Beau Brade
S: Tyler Nubin, Dane Belton
Special Teams
LS: Casey Kreiter
H: Jamie Gillan
P: Jamie Gillan
PR: Gunner Olszewski, Wan’Dale Robinson
KOR: Gunner Olszewski, Wan’Dale Robinson, Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr.
K: Graham Gano