The Los Angeles Dodgers placed All-Star catcher Will Smith on the injured list Saturday because of a right hand contusion. Dodgers place All-Star catcher Will Smith (hand) on 10-day injured list

The move to the 10-day IL is retroactive to Sept. 10. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled catcher Chuckie Robinson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Smith, 30, was struck by a foul tip on Sept. 3 in a game at Pittsburgh and bruised a bone in his right hand. He missed five games but got clean results from X-rays, a CT scan and an MRI, so Smith remained on the active roster.

He played on Tuesday in a home win over Colorado, then was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Rockies because his hand swelled up. Smith also sat out Friday's series opener against the host San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said earlier that Smith likely will have to deal with the bone bruise for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

Smith is batting .296 with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, a .404 on-base percentage and .497 slugging percentage in 110 games this season.

Voted to the All-Star Game for three straight seasons, Smith is a career .264 hitter with 128 homers and 442 RBIs in 722 regular-season games, all with the Dodgers since 2019.

Smith, a member of the Dodgers' World Series championship teams in 2020 and 2024, was a first-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Louisville.

Robinson, 30, has not appeared in a major league game this season. He rejoined Los Angeles after being optioned on Monday. He has hit .254 with four home runs and 28 RBIs in 48 games for Oklahoma City.

He batted .132 with two homers and five RBIs in 51 games over parts of two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox .

