Dodgers White House visit schedule: How MLB champions found a window to keep the championship tradition alive

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly set to continue the long-standing championship tradition by visiting the White House during their upcoming East Coast road trip.

Dodgers' White House plans confirmed

The Dodgers are set to visit the White House during their upcoming East Coast road trip. (Getty Images via AFP)

The California Post cited a White House spokesperson confirming that the club had accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump.

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The visit is scheduled for July 23, when the Dodgers will be honored for capturing their second consecutive World Series title.

Schedule finally aligned

For a period, the trip appeared uncertain due to scheduling complications. The Dodgers had already completed their only regular-season visit to Washington this year during an April series against the Nationals.

However, with all three games at Nationals Park taking place during Easter and Passover weekend as day games, there was no opportunity to fit in a White House ceremony.

The club eventually found an opening on July 23, an off day in the middle of its East Coast schedule.

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{{^usCountry}} Before the visit, the Dodgers will play the Yankees from July 17-19 in New York before heading to Philadelphia for a three-game series against the Phillies from July 20-22. Following the White House event, the team will return to New York to face the Mets at Citi Field. Capitol visit also planned {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the visit, the Dodgers will play the Yankees from July 17-19 in New York before heading to Philadelphia for a three-game series against the Phillies from July 20-22. Following the White House event, the team will return to New York to face the Mets at Citi Field. Capitol visit also planned {{/usCountry}}

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The Dodgers later confirmed the plans themselves, adding that players and team representatives will also make a stop at the U.S. Capitol that same day.

“As was the case one year ago, the Dodgers’ upcoming visit to the White House and Capitol Hill follow the long-time tradition of visits by other World Series champions,” the team said in a statement released Thursday. “We appreciate these tributes in recognition of our back-to-back championships.”

Manager supports championship tradition

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This will mark the Dodgers' second straight visit to the White House under President Trump. The club was previously welcomed in April 2025 after defeating the New York Yankees to win the 2024 World Series.

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As with last year's visit, the decision has sparked debate. Some fans and critics have urged the Dodgers to decline the invitation, pointing out that several recent championship teams have chosen not to participate in White House celebrations.

Despite the criticism, manager Dave Roberts indicated during the offseason that he supported maintaining the tradition by accepting the invitation.

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