Donald Trump booed mercilessly the moment he appears on giant screen during US Open 2025 final: 'He didn't want you to…'

US President Donald Trump marked his return to the US Open, but the welcome proved hostile. Much like his appearance nearly 10 years ago, he faced a chorus of boos from the spectators. He came to witness the high-octane men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, where the latter emerged victorious in the match that lasted 2 hours and 42 minutes. The crowd jeers Donald Trump during the US Open 2025 final.(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump's presence not only stirred the crowd but also forced organisers to delay the start of play by 30 minutes amid heightened security. He had been absent from the US Open since 2015, when he attended with wife Melania, as a presidential candidate and faced loud boos from the crowd upon arrival.

Around 45 minutes before the match began, Trump stepped out of his suite and was met with a blend of boos and cheers in a largely empty Arthur Ashe Stadium. His arrival and the security check-in forced the fans to wait outside in a long queue. Even when play began, thousands of fans were still far from the arena. Many said they were unprepared for the added security checks at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. After clearing the usual security, spectators faced another checkpoint at the steps of Arthur Ashe Stadium, which seats nearly 24,000.

USTA spokesman Brendan McIntyre said emails were sent to ticket holders Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and a push message was sent to the U.S. Open app at 9 a.m. Sunday.

But many fans never saw it, with thousands still stuck in a line that snaked all the way to the practice courts near an entrance as play was set to begin. As a shot of the crowds was shown during ABC's coverage, broadcaster Chris Fowler noted that it appeared fans were “not adequately told to be prepared for this.”

Trump was shown on the big screen again after the first set ended, and elicited louder boos. He raised his left fist in salute as the noise continued.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Alcaraz won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to capture his second US Open crown and sixth Grand Slam title, avenging his lone defeat in a major final by Sinner at Wimbledon in July.