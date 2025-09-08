Donald Trump faces backlash from tennis legend as US Open final arrival leaves stadium half-empty; fans forced to wait

US President Donald Trump’s appearance at the US Open 2025 men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner proved chaotic and forgettable. His visit prompted heightened security, resulting in long lines that caused many fans to miss the already delayed start of the match. Trump made a brief appearance from his suite around 45 minutes before the match, receiving a mix of cheers and boos in a largely empty Arthur Ashe Stadium. The unannounced visit was short enough that several spectators missed it entirely. Donald Trump's US Open visit sparks boos and long security lines.(AFP Images)

The U.S. Tennis Association delayed the start of the match by 30 minutes from its original 2 PM EDT slot.

Even when play began, thousands of fans were still far from the arena. Many said they were unprepared for the added security checks at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. After clearing the usual security, spectators faced another checkpoint at the steps of Arthur Ashe Stadium, which seats nearly 24,000.

“The enhanced security for the President’s visit may have contributed to delays for attendees,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “We sincerely thank every fan for their patience. Protecting the President required a comprehensive effort, and we are grateful to the US Tennis community and New York public safety partners for their collaboration and support.”

Meanwhile, fans forced to wait outside the arena and miss the start of the high-profile final vented their frustration on social media, drawing criticism as Trump came under scrutiny for the disruption.

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova also lashed out on Trump and wrote,"It’s 14:00 and more than half empty, only one way to get in. Thank you trump!!!

When Donald Trump was displayed on the big screen, the US President drew a mix of boos and scattered applause from the crowd. Trump was making his return to the US Open after nearly a decade. His last visit was in 2015, when he attended the Grand Slam and was similarly met with boos from the crowd.

A sign on the video board above the entrance to Ashe told fans that the match was being pushed back to 2:30 because of the “security measures in place,” but some said that was the first they were aware of it.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz’s 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over top seed Sinner on Sunday was highly significant. The victory reinforced Alcaraz’s dominance over the defending champion, reclaimed the ATP No. 1 ranking, and left fans eagerly anticipating their next showdown.