Donald Trump to make US Open comeback nearly decade after hostile 2015 reception: Report

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the US Open men's singles final this year, marking his return to the Arthur Ashe Stadium after a decade. According to a report on Page Six, Trump will watch the men's singles finals live from the stands on Sunday. US President Donald Trump might make a presence at US Open men's singles final.(AP)

The report also noted that airspace will be restricted, likely disrupting the travel plans of tennis fans who typically fly by helicopter to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

“Blade, which has been helicoptering corporate sponsors and attendees from Manhattan to the matches, are moving flights two hours ahead of the finals,” Page Six quoted a source in their report.

Trump has stayed away from the tournament since facing boos during a quarterfinal in September 2015 when Serena Williams played her older sister Venus Williams in the women's singles.

The Trump Organisation once controlled a suite at the US Open, which was adjacent to the television broadcasting booth in Arthur Ashe Stadium, but suspended it in 2017, during the first year of Trump's first term.

Trump has made appearances at major sporting events such as the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Daytona 500 in Florida, UFC bouts in Miami and Newark, the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia, and the FIFA Club World Cup final in East Rutherford.

While Trump has a history with the tournament, it’s rare for a sitting president to attend. The last to do so was Bill Clinton in 2000, although Barack and Michelle Obama were present for the event’s opening night in 2023.

Meanwhile, the winners of Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger Aliassime and Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz will set up the big final of US Open men's singles final. While Alcaraz has beaten Djokovic in two Wimbledon finals, the Serb has repeatedly claimed bragging rights on hard courts. Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime has rediscovered his form, producing his strongest Grand Slam showing in four years and eager to show his comeback has real substance. On the other side, Sinner has looked nearly flawless in New York, dropping just a single set all tournament—against Denis Shapovalov in the third round.