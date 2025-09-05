Aryna Sabalenka gets a shot at defending her title, defeats Jessica Pegula to seal place in US Open 2025 final

Aryna Sabalenka got a shot at defending her US Open title as she reached yet another final after defeating Jessica Pegula of the USA 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday. The 27-year-old came from one set down to stage an astonishing comeback and register a win in front of a jam-packed arena. Sabalenka defeated the crowd favourite to seal a place in the final. Despite playing against Pegula of America, the crowd was also cheering Sabalenka on, and the atmosphere was quite electric to say the least. Aryna Sabalenka reaches the US Open final (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Sabalenka has a shot at history now, as she could become the first woman in 11 years to defend her US Open title. The last time it happened was in 2014, when Serena Williams registered a hat-trick of wins in the last Grand Slam of the year. She won the tournament in 2012, 2013, and 2014, winning it three times in a row.

Sabalenka will take on the winner of the second semi-final between Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash on Saturday, September 6. It must be mentioned that the semi-final between Sabalenka and Pegula was the rematch of the 2024 US Open summit clash.

Speaking after the win during the post-match interview, Sabalenka said, “It was really tough. Jessica played incredible tennis. I had to work very hard to get this win, and I am super happy to get this win. Jessica is always a tough fighter; she is a great player. Always tough matches against her. Super happy to be in the finals again.”

“Hopefully, I can go all the way again. Thank you guys for bringing the best atmosphere. I was just praying inside and hoping for the best. It means a lot. I'll go out there on Saturday and I'll fight for every point like the last point of my life,” she added.

Sabalenka chasing fourth Grand Slam win

Sabalenka is chasing her fourth Grand Slam victory at the 2025 US Open. She previously won the 2023 and 2024 Australian Opens and the US Open last year. She has yet to win the French Open or Wimbledon.

She is currently the World No.1 in the World Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. Sabalenka also has six doubles titles to her name, including the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open, both coming with Elise Mertens of Belgium.