Egypt game masterstroke? Why Mbappe's video was watched before Australia penalty shootout

Egypt's national football team has gone viral after players were spotted watching footage of Australia goalie Mathew Ryan on a laptop moments before a crucial penalty shootout on Friday. Egypt's coaching staff was spotted showing players footage of Kylian Mbappé's penalty against Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan before a dramatic shootout. (Reuters/James Lang TPX and X | @rajuuh21)

According to posts shared by football media outlets, Egypt's analysts used recent footage featuring Ryan to help identify the goalkeeper's movement patterns during penalty kicks.

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Viral image captures Egypt's final preparations The image circulated online shortly before Egypt's successful penalty shootout against Australia.

The viral image shows Egyptian players standing around a laptop near the bench just before the penalty shootout. Coaching staff appear to pause and replay footage as players watch closely.

According to Goal, the footage specifically showed Kylian Mbappé taking a penalty against Ryan during a Real Madrid match. The intention, according to the outlet, was to help Egyptian players predict the Australian goalkeeper's preferred diving direction.

Egypt ultimately prevailed in the shootout, booking a historic place in the knockout stage after an intense contest against Australia.

According to Morocco World Net, earlier in the shootout, Egypt captain Mohamed Salah confidently stepped up and calmly chipped his penalty over goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. The composed finish gave Egypt an early advantage and set the tone for the rest of the shootout.