Egypt game masterstroke? Why Mbappe's video was watched before Australia penalty shootout
Egypt's coaching staff was spotted showing players footage of Kylian Mbappé's penalty against Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan before a dramatic shoot.
Egypt's national football team has gone viral after players were spotted watching footage of Australia goalie Mathew Ryan on a laptop moments before a crucial penalty shootout on Friday.
According to posts shared by football media outlets, Egypt's analysts used recent footage featuring Ryan to help identify the goalkeeper's movement patterns during penalty kicks.
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Viral image captures Egypt's final preparations
The image circulated online shortly before Egypt's successful penalty shootout against Australia.
The viral image shows Egyptian players standing around a laptop near the bench just before the penalty shootout. Coaching staff appear to pause and replay footage as players watch closely.
According to Goal, the footage specifically showed Kylian Mbappé taking a penalty against Ryan during a Real Madrid match. The intention, according to the outlet, was to help Egyptian players predict the Australian goalkeeper's preferred diving direction.
Egypt ultimately prevailed in the shootout, booking a historic place in the knockout stage after an intense contest against Australia.
According to Morocco World Net, earlier in the shootout, Egypt captain Mohamed Salah confidently stepped up and calmly chipped his penalty over goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. The composed finish gave Egypt an early advantage and set the tone for the rest of the shootout.
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Historic World Cup moment for Egypt
Egypt's victory over Australia marked another milestone for the national team as it advanced to the Round of 16 after a tense knockout encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The result was celebrated widely by supporters across Egypt.
Egypt made a confident start and took control early in the match. Midfielder Emam Ashour opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a well-taken goal, giving Egypt a deserved 1-0 lead. The team dominated much of the first half with quick passing, disciplined defending and several promising attacks, while limiting Australia's chances.
Australia responded after the break and increased the pressure. The equaliser came in the 55th minute when Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany accidentally turned the ball into his own net while trying to deal with an Australian attack.
The own goal made it 1-1 and shifted the momentum, with both teams creating chances before the match eventually went to a penalty shootout.
Egypt then won the shootout 4-2, securing the historic win. Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the last, crucial penalty kick.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More