England and Chelsea defender reveals racial abuse during Euro 2025; makes massive claims

English footballer Jess Carter has stepped away from social media after facing a wave of racist abuse during Euro 2025. The England and Chelsea defender became a target online following her performances in the group stage, especially after tough matches against France and Sweden. But what started as football criticism quickly spiraled into something uglier. In response to Jess Carter’s experience, the Lionesses announced they would no longer kneel before kick-off.(Instagram/@_jesslcarter)

In a message posted to Instagram, Carter shared that the abuse had been happening since the start of the tournament.

Also read: Chiefs' new weapon could dethrone Travis Kelce as fantasy football king, analyst says

Jess Carter quits social media

In her statement, Jess made it clear she is fine with people having opinions about how players perform, that comes with the job, but drawing the line at racist and personal attacks. Going forward, she said her accounts will be handled by her team so she can stay focused on the game.

Despite everything, Carter has not let the hate define her tournament. She has stayed committed to the squad and helped push England all the way to the semi-finals, reminding fans and critics alike that she’s there to represent her country - and do it with pride.

England squad stops taking the knee before matches

In response to Carter’s experience and wider concerns around performative gestures, the Lionesses announced they would no longer kneel before kick-off. In a joint statement, the players said the symbolic act “isn’t hitting as hard” anymore and stressed the need to find new ways to tackle racism head-on, informs The Guardian.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, who plays for Arsenal, also deactivated her own accounts, saying the problem stretches far beyond the pitch. She called out platforms that allow abuse to thrive without consequences and said she no longer wanted to fuel those systems.

Lucy Bronze told The Guardian the team’s decision followed honest internal conversations. While kneeling once sent a powerful message, recent events have forced the players to rethink their approach. “It’s about more than football now. It’s about real action,” she said.

Also read: Lionel Messi compared to ‘Michael Jordan, Rafael Nadal’ as Argentine continues sensational MLS form

Support pours in from across the football and political spectrum

The Football Association confirmed it is working closely with UK police and social media platforms to identify those behind the abuse. CEO Mark Bullingham called the incident “deeply disappointing” but sadly not new, adding that response protocols were already in place due to past cases.

Campaign group Kick It Out praised Carter for looking after her mental health and called her actions brave. Prime Minister Keir Starmer also condemned the abuse, saying there is absolutely no room for racism in sport or anywhere else, informs The Guardian.

FAQs

Why did Jess Carter deactivate her social media?

She left social media after receiving repeated racist abuse during Euro 2025.

What did the England team do in response to the abuse?

They decided to stop taking the knee before matches, saying it no longer felt effective.

Is Jess Carter still part of the England squad?

Yes, she remains committed to the team and proud of their progress.

What actions did the FA and Uefa take?

They contacted police and tech platforms to identify the perpetrators and condemned the abuse.