Enzo Fernandez red card row: What happened between Messi and Cucurella after Pau Cubarsi fall?

Lionel Messi fiercely demanded a red card for Marc Cucurella after the Spanish defender covered his mouth to say something highly provocative to Enzo Fernández during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

Referee Slavko Vincic, of Slovenia, shows a red card to Argentina's Enzo Fernandez (24) during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup final ended with a heated argument involving Argentina captain Lionel Messi, Spain defender Marc Cucurella and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The biggest flashpoint came in the closing minutes after Fernandez was sent off with a second yellow card.

Messi immediately protested to referee Slavko Vinčić, insisting that Cucurella should also face punishment. Television cameras showed Cucurella covering his mouth while speaking to Fernandez just before the tackle.

Enzo Fernandez shown a red card against Spain

Enzo Fernandez had already been booked earlier in the second half for dissent after arguing with referee Slavko Vinčić over a decision. That yellow card meant he had to be careful for the rest of the game.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead, another costly moment followed late in the match. Fernandez went into a late challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí after the ball had already gone. Vinčić immediately showed him a second yellow card, which automatically became a red card under the Laws of the Game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead, another costly moment followed late in the match. Fernandez went into a late challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí after the ball had already gone. Vinčić immediately showed him a second yellow card, which automatically became a red card under the Laws of the Game. {{/usCountry}}

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According to The Sporting News, Fernandez's first booking was for dissent, while the second came for the late challenge on Cubarsí. Two yellow cards in the same match always result in a red card, leaving the player's team with 10 men.

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Lionel Messi confronted Marc Cucurella after Enzo Fernandez's sending off

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Soon after the red card, Messi turned his attention towards Marc Cucurella. Cameras showed the Argentina captain speaking to the referee and gesturing towards the Spain defender.

The incident happened after Cucurella appeared to cover his mouth while saying something to Fernandez moments before the tackle. While the exact words have not been made public, reports claimed the comment was highly provocative. Messi argued that Cucurella's actions also deserved punishment, but the referee allowed play to continue without taking action against the Spanish defender.

The confrontation also came against the backdrop of an already tense relationship between the Chelsea teammates. Reports in recent months had pointed to public disagreements involving Fernandez and Cucurella, adding more attention to their clash on football's biggest stage.

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Despite Messi's protests, the referee stood by his decision. Fernandez remained the only player sent off, and Argentina had to play the final moments of the World Cup final with 10 men after the midfielder's dismissal