Erling Haaland's Michael Jordan photo sparks jokes as fans troll height difference: 'Looking like his kid'

There is no denying the fact that, among the many storylines from the World Cup that captivated the internet and fans, one of the biggest was Erling Haaland himself.

Erling Haaland took some time off the pitch to meet one of sport's all-time greats, Michael Jordan. (Instagram @erling)

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The Norwegian striker carved out a special place in people's hearts through both his on-field performances and off-field antics, along with plenty of meme-worthy moments.

By the time the World Cup came to an end, Haaland had already become a global internet sensation, with almost every move he made drawing special attention from fans across social media.

Haaland's viral Jordan photo

After starring for Norway during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Erling Haaland took some time off the pitch to meet one of sport's all-time greats.

The Manchester City forward posted a photo with NBA legend Michael Jordan on X, Friday, accompanying it with the caption, “No caption needed.”

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{{^usCountry}} The same image, which Haaland also posted on Instagram, quickly gained massive traction, approaching one million likes within two hours. Fans troll as Jordan towers over Haaland {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The same image, which Haaland also posted on Instagram, quickly gained massive traction, approaching one million likes within two hours. Fans troll as Jordan towers over Haaland {{/usCountry}}

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While meeting Jordan was a memorable moment in itself, it was the fans' reactions that gave the post an extra layer of entertainment.

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Known for his towering frame and imposing presence on the football pitch, Haaland appeared noticeably smaller standing next to the six-time NBA champion, something social media users were quick to point out.

One fan wrote on X, "How tall is he?? Haaland looks small besides him." Another joked, "Why you looking so small in this pic brother." A third commented, "Erling Halland looking like his kid."

Fans continued to have fun with the height difference, with one user posting, "Bro got someone taller than him… Halaand looks like he has just been picked from school by the family driver …"

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Also read: Erling Haaland: Peru parents are naming hundreds of newborns after Norway star; Here's why

The comparisons were hardly surprising. Jordan stands about an inch taller than the Norwegian striker and also has a broader build, making Haaland look unusually small in the photo despite his own imposing physique.

Fans spam 'Nice' comments

Meanwhile, the comments section under Haaland's Instagram post was flooded with the single word "Nice."

Also read: Football's latest poster boy Erling Haaland and social media's most loved toddler Keyne Yamal rule FIFA World Cup 2026

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The response referenced a viral social media trend from recent days, in which fans have been posting photos and videos in an attempt to get the Manchester City star to reply with that exact one-word comment.