Fantasy football: Ashton Jeanty to Quinshon Judkins, 20 rookies for you to consider adding to your draft

The NFL season is almost here. More than what happens on the field, a lot of fantasy football players are also concerned about which fresh talent to look for off-the-field and add to their draft. Ashton Jeanty to Quinshon Judkins, here are 20 rookies for you to consider adding to your draft (AP Photo/John Locher, AP Photo/David Richard, file)

Here’s a look at 20 rookies fantasy football players ought to look for this season along with rounds they should be targeted in, as listed by ESPN:

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

TARGET: Round 1 or 2

During his final season at Boise State, Jeanty's 2,601 rushing yards and 126 forced missed tackles led the country. His home-run and contact balance abilities will help him produce RB1 numbers as a rookie.

Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

TARGET: Round 5

Hampton’s lower-body is capable enough to run through contact and push the pile, making him a valuable addition next to Najee Harris.

RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

TARGET: Round 5 or 6

His decisive abilities with the ball, 4.40 40-yard dash at the combine and compact body frame make Harvey an RB2-like backup this rookie season.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

TARGET: Round 5 or 6

Judkins, with his 221-pound frame, can pick his lanes, speed through cracks, and possesses the ability to deliver RB2 numbers.

Travis Hunter, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

TARGET: Round 7

Hunter, working alongside Brian Thomas Jr, has the ability to up his team’s offense and fits well as a WR3.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

TARGET: Round 7

Good as a WR3 fit, McMillan can play as a boundary X or create matchups from inside Carolina’s slots.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

TARGET: Round 8

An easy fit for Pittsburgh’s outside zone scheme, Johnson’s early-down volume can push him into the RB2 levels as he shares the backfield with Jaylen Warren.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

TARGET: Round 8

Having caught 46 passes during his final two seasons at Ohio State, Henderson has a solid RB2 fixup in the books for him this season.

Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers

TARGET: Round 8

A potential upside WR3, Golden can quickly become a target for quarterback Jordan Love as Christian Watson recovers from his knee injury.

Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

TARGET: Round 9 or 10

Given his impressive contact balance and foot quickness, Skattebo could well take over Devin Singletary to become starter Tyrone Tracy Jr’s number two.

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

TARGET: Round 10 or 11

In Chicago’s upgraded offense, Loveland’s foot quickness and route-running skills make him a solid TE1 choice.

Jack Bech, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

TARGET: Round 11

A solid route runner who carries the strength to get through tacklers after the catch, the only limit to Bech’s play trajectory would be the Raider’s run-heavy approach on field.

Jaydon Blue, RB, Dallas Cowboys

TARGET: Round 11

Signed by the Cowboys this offseason, Blue is best equipped to press the ball to the edges as a runner and has a natural upside in PPR leagues.

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

TARGET: Round 11 or 12

With his impressive 4.32 speed and home run abilities, Tuten is a name to watch out for on the field this season and during the training camp period.

Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans

TARGET: Round 12

With eight red zone touchdown grabs in Iowa last season, Higgins could be a part of the three-WR sets given Tank Dell’s injury.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TARGET: Round 12

A smooth runner who works well in play with a quarterback, Egbuka is noticeably competitive after the catch.

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

TARGET: Round 13 or 14

Given his physical form, Warren is a rugged player who can handle the middle of the field well and deliver results after the catch.

Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears

TARGET: Round 13 or 14

Burden’s catch-and-run skills are no secret and may fit well with Ben Johnson’s offense side.

Tre Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

TARGET: Round 14

Considering whether he can move past veteran Mike Williams, Harris’s profile as boundary X receiver makes him a probable pick in the late-round drafts.

Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans

TARGET: Round 14

Be it Marks’s skill to find gaps in secluded quarters or makes defenders easily miss, he is a dream No. 2 to add behind Joe Mixon.

Those who play in a 12-team format can also consider adding Kyle Williams (WR, New England Patriots), Dylan Sampson (RB, Cleveland Browns), DJ Giddens (RB, Indianapolis Colts), Pat Bryant (WR, Denver Broncos) and Jaylin Noel (WR, Houston Texans) to their draft.

– By Stuti Gupta