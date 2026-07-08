Why is FBI investigating Argentine Football Association's finances? Report flags $57 million alleged 'fraud'

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is reportedly facing scrutiny in the United States after an Argentine media report claimed the FBI is examining some of its financial activities. According to Argentine newspaper La Nacion, investigators are looking into transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars that moved through the US banking system.

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 7, 2026. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (AFP)

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The report said authorities are reviewing whether any of those transactions could violate US laws, including possible money laundering offences. However, the FBI has not publicly confirmed that an investigation exists, and no charges have been filed against the AFA or any individuals.

FBI scrutiny focuses on AFA-linked US transactions

The report, which was later cited by Fox Sports Mexico, said investigators are focusing on TourProdEnter LLC, a company based in Florida that allegedly manages several AFA financial operations outside Argentina.

According to documents reviewed by La Nacion, the company handled at least $260 million in AFA-related revenue through accounts at major US banks, including Citibank, Bank of America, JPMorgan, PNC Bank and Synovus.

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{{^usCountry}} The newspaper reported that a portion of those funds appeared to be linked to identifiable business expenses. However, it also claimed that around $57 million was transferred to companies and beneficiaries whose commercial purpose could not be clearly determined from the records it examined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The newspaper reported that a portion of those funds appeared to be linked to identifiable business expenses. However, it also claimed that around $57 million was transferred to companies and beneficiaries whose commercial purpose could not be clearly determined from the records it examined. {{/usCountry}}

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The report further alleged that some of the recipient companies did not appear to provide identifiable services. It also claimed that certain individuals connected to those entities were receiving social welfare benefits in Argentina, citing official records reviewed by the publication.

Despite those allegations, US authorities have not announced any charges, and there has been no official confirmation from the FBI regarding the reported inquiry.

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Claudio Tapia’s Argentine Football Association yet to respond

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The AFA has not publicly commented on the report. The allegations surfaced during a politically sensitive period for AFA president Claudio Tapia, who has been involved in a long-running disagreement with Argentine President Javier Milei over proposals that would allow private ownership of football clubs in Argentina.

Earlier this year, Tapia was charged with tax evasion following a complaint filed by Milei’s administration. That case is separate from the reported FBI scrutiny in the United States.

The latest report also emerged shortly after Argentina’s controversial FIFA World Cup Round of 16 win over Egypt. However,La Nacion did not suggest that the reported financial review is connected to events at the tournament.

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For now, the situation remains largely based on the newspaper’s reporting. Neither the FBI nor other US authorities have issued a public statement, and no legal action has been announced. If confirmed, the inquiry would mark one of the most significant US examinations involving Argentine football since the FIFA corruption investigations that reshaped parts of world football governance more than a decade ago.