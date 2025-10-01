Indiana Fever star guard Kelsey Mitchell left in the third quarter of Game 5 on Tuesday of her team's semifinal matchup against the host Las Vegas Aces after her leg gave out in a scary scene. Fever star Kelsey Mitchell leaves Game 5 due to cramping

Mitchell, who was dealing with "a lot of lower-body cramping," was transported to a hospital to be administered fluids, Indiana coach Stephanie White said after the Fever lost 107-98 in overtime to end their season.

Mitchell was seen grabbing at her left knee during a Fever possession, and on their next trip up the floor, when an offensive foul was called on teammate Aliyah Boston, Mitchell signaled to the ref that she needed medical attention.

Team trainers spent several minutes working on her leg, with ESPN reporting they were focused on her left quad area. At one point, they rolled out a stretcher for Mitchell, but she stood up and was able to walk off the floor with help.

Mitchell had 15 points and was 3-for-3 from 3-point range before her exit.

Aces forward A'ja Wilson said postgame, "She's just had a phenomenal season and I really hope the Indiana Fever continue to take care of her, because she's a gem."

Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, finished fifth in MVP voting this season. She averaged a career-high 20.2 points and 3.4 assists while starting all 44 games for Indiana, and she had a 34-point outburst in Game 1 of the series vs. Las Vegas.

The Fever were already without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Aari McDonald due to season-ending injuries.

The Aces move on to face the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.

