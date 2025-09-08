The Indiana Fever forced 22 turnovers and scored 27 points off them in a 94-65 victory over the Washington Mystics on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. Fever take down Mystics to sew up playoff berth

Indiana clinched a playoff berth with the win, marking its first time qualifying for the postseason in consecutive seasons since a 12-year run from 2005-16.

The matchup was moved to a larger arena due to Caitlin Clark's popularity, though Clark announced Thursday that a right groin injury would sideline her for the rest of the season.

Indiana's frontcourt of Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston controlled the paint, combining for 29 points and 15 rebounds. Howard led the Fever with 17 points and Boston posted a double-double . Aerial Powers and Shey Peddy supplied 15 and 13 points off the bench.

After scoring only three points in the first half, Indiana's leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell ended with 10.

Rookie All-Star Sonia Citron scored 17 points, growing her season total to 644 to break Washington's single-season scoring record. Forward Kiki Iriafen and center Shakira Austin notched 11 points apiece for the Mystics .

Washington's turnovers were tied for its second-most this season, while the Fever kept the ball safe, only conceding six turnovers.

The Mystics entered the second quarter with a 20-19 lead, but Indiana reclaimed the lead at 29-27 with a Lexie Hull midrange jumper at the 6:07 mark of the second.

The Fever outscored Washington 16-11 from that point, ending the first half with a 45-38 advantage.

Indiana took an 11-point lead on a Mitchell layup with 6:16 remaining in the third quarter. In Washington's two possessions after, Iriafen was fouled on consecutive made layups. The All-Star converted the first free throw but missed the second, narrowing Indiana's lead to 51-45.

The Fever then rattled off an 11-2 run to end the quarter. Mystics guard Sug Sutton had a would-be buzzer-beating floater overturned on review.

The Fever outpaced Washington 32-18 in the final frame and stretched its lead to as many as 33.

Neither offense could catch its rhythm early on, with the Mystics committing six early turnovers and the Fever shooting 8-of-21 from the field in the first frame.

Washington managed to string together clean possessions and shoot 50 percent from the field in the first quarter, headed by a perfect 3-for-3 from Citron.

Howard led Indiana with seven points in the first.

