A FIFA World Cup referee, Omar Artan, was denied entry into the United States despite holding a valid visa, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP cites ‘vetting concerns’ after Somali referee Omar Artan arrived in Miami. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP) (AFP)

CBP confirmed Monday that a Somali national arriving at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on June 6 was denied admission following additional screening. While the agency did not identify the traveler by name, the Associated Press identified the individual as Omar Artan, Somalia's only FIFA World Cup referee.

FIFA later confirmed that Artan would not be permitted to participate in preparations for the tournament and would not officiate World Cup matches unless his immigration status changes.

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Why was Omar Artan denied entry by the CBP? According to CBP, Artan underwent secondary inspection after arriving in Miami from Turkey.

"During processing, the traveler underwent additional inspection, a routine part of CBP's inspection process when officers need to verify information or determine admissibility," the agency said in a statement.

The agency added that after the review, the traveler was found inadmissible.

"Following inspection, the traveler, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry," CBP said.

Officials did not specify what those vetting concerns were, citing standard immigration procedures. US authorities emphasized that all travelers, including athletes, coaches, referees and support staff, remain subject to inspection upon arrival.

“CBP officers have the authority to question travelers, conduct inspections, and determine admissibility consistent with U.S. law,” the statement from CBP read.

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FIFA distances itself from immigration decision FIFA acknowledged the situation and stressed that it has no authority over a host country's immigration determinations.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr. Artan's status will not be changed at present," the governing body said in a statement.

The organization added that, as with previous international tournaments, the final decision regarding entry into a country rests with the host government. "In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."

Who is Omar Artan? Artan is one of Somalia's most prominent football officials and the country's only referee selected for FIFA World Cup duties. His appointment represented a significant milestone for Somali football and for African officiating representation on the global stage.

At the CAF ceremony in Morocco, Artan was named Africa's Best Referee for 2025, adding considerable recognition to his career overseeing important games, including those in the CAF Champions League.

According to the CSR Journal, it is expected that Artan's absence will affect the event's refereeing quality because he is an award-winning referee who is regarded as a key figure in the sport.