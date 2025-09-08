The Jacksonville Jaguars began the Liam Coen era in resounding fashion Sunday, coasting to a 26-10 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers in the season opener for both teams. Foye Oluokun, Jaguars defense shut down Panthers in season-opening win

Along with his 10 tackles, linebacker Foye Oluokun snagged an interception and forced a fumble which turned into 10 points, anchoring a defensive effort which saw the Panthers held without a touchdown until the closing minutes of the game.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. sparked the Jaguars' offense with 143 yards for his first 100-yard rushing performance since Dec. 31, 2023, also vs. Carolina.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was intercepted twice and fumbled. He completed 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards with one touchdown. Chuba Hubbard totaled 89 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown.

The Jaguars got off to quite a hot start in their new offensive scheme, scoring on four of their five first-half possessions.

After a Cam Little field goal and a punt, Jacksonville turned an Oluokun interception on a tipped pass into a 6-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Hunter Long. It was the new Jaguar tight end's first career touchdown in his fifth NFL season.

Jacksonville's next possession began deep in its own end, but a career-long 71-yard run by Etienne quickly moved Jacksonville into the red zone, setting up a 9-yard end-around touchdown by Brian Thomas Jr.

Oluokun halted the Panthers' ensuing drive by forcing a Young fumble on a scramble, and the Jaguars again took advantage, moving 39 yards in 38 seconds to set up another Little field goal to make it 20-3 at the half.

The Panthers had chances in the second half to cut into the deficit. Their opening drive stalled out inside the 10-yard line after a turnover on downs on a Young incompletion.

A spectacular leaping one-handed interception from JayCee Horn gave the Panthers the ball across midfield once again. But they failed to pick up even one first down, turning it over on downs again on a Tyson Campbell pass breakup in the end zone.

The Panthers finally found the end zone with 4:47 left on a 27-yard screen pass from Young to Hubbard.

Young, who appeared to turn a page down the stretch in 2024, struggled in his 2025 debut. He had just 82 passing yards with the three turnovers before surging in production in the fourth quarter.

Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was his favored target, finishing with a team-high 68 receiving yards on five catches.

Lawrence managed things for the Jaguars, completing 19 of 31 passes for 178 yards, a touchdown and a pick.

Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, did play on both sides of the ball in his Jaguars debut, although much of his usage was on offense. He had six catches for 33 yards and an assisted tackle on defense.

The Jaguars won convincingly despite committing 11 penalties for 93 yards.

Little, who added two fourth-quarter scores, matched his career high with four field goals in as many attempts.

