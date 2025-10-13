'Game was rigged': Lions fans fume as Chiefs get zero penalties in Sunday night showdown

Patrick Mahomes threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns to guide the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-17 victory against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. From on-field action to players involved in a scuffle, the game certainly had its fair share of moments. ‘Game was rigged’: Fans slam NFL after Chiefs record zero penalties in Week 6 win over Lions(Getty Images via AFP)

Lions fans vented out their frustration on social media after the Chiefs did not have a single penalty called against them. This comes as a rare development, and according to PFSN, this is the first time a team has had no penalties since Week 18 in 2023. While the Chiefs’ Mahomes did not have a penalty called, the Lions were flagged four times for 38 yards, as reported by PFSN.

Fans respond

Reacting to this development, one social media user commented on X, “NFL didn’t want KC going 2-4.” It was also hilariously claimed that the “League didn’t want the Chiefs to start 2-4.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another person wrote, “Oh there were penalties. The refs just decided to ignore them.” One X user felt that the “game was rigged for the Chiefs.” “The game was rigged for the chiefs I don’t blame Branch for being angry,” read the response.

“Wild how zero penalties can happen in a game like that,” read another comment. Another person responded, saying, “There’s only one way this is possible. This game needs to be reviewed and investigated. I’ve never seen a clearer example.’

Stats and numbers

While Hollywood Brown caught four passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns, Travis Kelce had six receptions for 78 yards for the Chiefs, as reported by Reuters. The Chiefs are now 3-1 in their last four games, having an 0-2 start to the season. Meanwhile, the defeat at the hands of the Chiefs broke the Lions’ four-game winning run.

Chiefs vs Lions fight

After the match between the Chiefs and the Lions, an altercation broke out over a handshake row. Chiefs’ Mahomes and Lions' Brian Branch were seen involved in the scuffle. Branch was livid following the match, and even he refused to shake hands with Mahomes. Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster was then seen saying a few words to Branch. Footage even revealed Branch running up to Smith-Schuster and punching him.

