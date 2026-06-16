George Pickens' minicamp arrival helps him avoid six-figure fines

The uncertainty over George Pickens’ situation with the Dallas Cowboys dragged on for weeks, fueled by constant debate and unanswered questions. That saga now seems to be over.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens was present at The Star in Frisco on Monday morning June 15.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The wide receiver was present at The Star in Frisco on Monday morning June 15, per USA Today, easing concerns about whether he would show up for Dallas’ mandatory minicamp later this week.

The move temporarily smooths over tensions between Pickens and the Cowboys after executive vice president Stephen Jones announced in April that contract extension talks would be postponed until after the upcoming season.

Since then, Pickens has signed his non-exclusive franchise tag, guaranteeing him $27.3 million in 2026.

Pickens avoids financial penalty at camp

By reporting to the team, the 25-year-old wide receiver also avoids the financial penalties that would have come with skipping the Cowboys’ mandatory three-day minicamp, scheduled from Tuesday through Thursday.

NFL insider Todd Archer detailed the financial benefit of Pickens reporting to minicamp.

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{{^usCountry}} “With the Cowboys holding their mandatory minicamp this week, George Pickens has arrived at The Star today to take his physical, per source,” Archer wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With the Cowboys holding their mandatory minicamp this week, George Pickens has arrived at The Star today to take his physical, per source,” Archer wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also mentioned, “By taking part in camp, he avoids a fine. Brian Schottenheimer said last week Pickens’ work would be limited after missing voluntary work.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also mentioned, “By taking part in camp, he avoids a fine. Brian Schottenheimer said last week Pickens’ work would be limited after missing voluntary work.” {{/usCountry}}

With the Cowboys holding their mandatory minicamp this week, George Pickens has arrived at The Star today to take his physical, per source. By taking part in camp, he avoids a fine. Brian Schottenheimer said last week Pickens’ work would be limited after missing voluntary work. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 15, 2026

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Pickens’ decision to sign the franchise tender meant that missing the Cowboys’ mandatory three-day minicamp could have cost him $107,911 in fines.

Cowboys coach calm on Pickens situation

After skipping Dallas’ voluntary organized team activities, Pickens sparked debate over whether he might be willing to absorb fines and hold out as a way of making a statement about his worth to the franchise.

Also read: Who is Karley Swindel? Was Dallas Cowboys cheerleader cut from the squad? Details

Earlier this month, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer downplayed concerns over Pickens’ absence and voiced confidence in his return.

He stated on June 4, “I expect he'll be here. I think he's in a good spot, but, again, I know he's handling his business. I know he misses his teammates, (and) we miss him, too.”

Deadline and breakout season

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In his debut season with Dallas following a trade from Pittsburgh, Pickens delivered career-best numbers across the board with 93 receptions, 1,429 yards, and nine scores.

Yet the Cowboys were unable to capitalize, as a struggling defense helped lead to a 7-9-1 finish and a second consecutive playoff absence.

There remains a window until July 15 for Pickens and the Cowboys to strike a long-term deal, but Dallas has shown a preference for patience.

Also read: George Pickens trade update: Shocking reason why Cowboys, Jerry Jones are not talking a long-term deal

The franchise appears ready to let the veteran receiver play under the tag this season and revisit negotiations after the 2026 campaign.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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