George Pickens's alleged Brittany Mahomes post stirs controversy ahead of Cowboys vs Chiefs Thanksgiving game

George Pickens will be a part of the Cowboys vs Chiefs Thanksgiving game(Getty Images via AFP) Cowboys receiver George Pickens allegedly posted a since-deleted story involving Brittany Mahomes hours before the Thanksgiving Game The social media went into an uproar after a since-deleted story reportedly shared by Cowboys receiver George Pickens involving Brittany Mahomes surfaced on X just hours before the high-stakes Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What is the alleged post?

A screenshot is circulating on X that shows George Pickens allegedly posted a story referencing Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The caption reads, “We feast Tomorrow!” written on top of the picture of Brittany Mahomes. The post was quickly deleted; however, it went viral quickly among NFL fans and social-media users.

The post and the online chatter come just ahead of the Thanksgiving Day showdown between Picken's team, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Chiefs.

As of now, neither Pickens nor the Chiefs organisation has publicly confirmed or denied the authenticity of the story.

Post right before a high-profile game

Thanksgiving Day NFL games are already among the most-watched and emotionally charged dates on the league calendar. This year’s Cowboys-Chiefs matchup has extra weight. Both teams are vying for playoff positioning, and tensions have been rising within the NFL community.

Brittany Mahomes is a high-profile individual, besides being Patrick's wife. She is a known influencer, co-owner of an NWSL club, and a frequent game-day presence. The post may be viewed by some as a personal jab, not just trash talk.

If the post is confirmed to be real and tied to Pickens, it could distract the Cowboys' locker room. Criticism from the Chiefs' side, especially fans loyal to the established Mahomes family, will flow in and become a discussion in the NFL community. For Pickens personally, this controversy could overshadow his on-field performance