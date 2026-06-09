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'Get lost!' Hakeem Jeffries tells Trump to stay away from Knicks vs Spurs Game 3

Hakeem Jeffries added, "Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing?"

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 01:30 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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The New York Knicks' impressive NBA Finals run has generated excitement among fans, but it has also sparked controversy off the court. A congressman recently called out President Donald Trump over remarks connected to the Knicks' success, triggering discussions across social media. Hakeem Jeffries, a Knicks fan, is the one who criticized Trump.

Hakeem Jeffries criticizes Trump

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a news conference.(Getty Images via AFP)

"He has to make the America 250 celebration about himself. He’s got to make the World Cup about himself. He’s got to make the East Wing of the White House about himself. And now he wants to make this historic Knicks championship run about himself as well. Get lost. Doesn’t this guy have better things to do?" Jefferies said.

Knicks' moment belongs to fans

The New York Knicks, throughout their 80-year history, are chasing their second-ever championship this season. According to Jefferies, when the team is making its dream run, the moment belongs to the fans, and President Trump is shifting that moment to himself. In a recent interview, given to CNN, he said, "Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing?"

The comments have generated discussion beyond basketball, but the Knicks' historic Finals run continues to be the main story.

 
donald trump nba
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / 'Get lost!' Hakeem Jeffries tells Trump to stay away from Knicks vs Spurs Game 3
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