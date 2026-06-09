The New York Knicks' impressive NBA Finals run has generated excitement among fans, but it has also sparked controversy off the court. A congressman recently called out President Donald Trump over remarks connected to the Knicks' success, triggering discussions across social media. Hakeem Jeffries, a Knicks fan, is the one who criticized Trump.

Hakeem Jeffries criticizes Trump

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a news conference.(Getty Images via AFP)

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"He has to make the America 250 celebration about himself. He’s got to make the World Cup about himself. He’s got to make the East Wing of the White House about himself. And now he wants to make this historic Knicks championship run about himself as well. Get lost. Doesn’t this guy have better things to do?" Jefferies said.

Knicks' moment belongs to fans

The New York Knicks, throughout their 80-year history, are chasing their second-ever championship this season. According to Jefferies, when the team is making its dream run, the moment belongs to the fans, and President Trump is shifting that moment to himself. In a recent interview, given to CNN, he said, "Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing?"

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{{^usCountry}} It is the Knicks' first NBA title opportunity since 1973. "Like, literally, the Knicks haven’t been in the NBA Finals for 27 years. The city is trying to celebrate this. We’ve embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is the Knicks' first NBA title opportunity since 1973. "Like, literally, the Knicks haven’t been in the NBA Finals for 27 years. The city is trying to celebrate this. We’ve embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also predicted that Trump might not be received warmly. "I’m not sure it’s going to be a good reception for him," Jeffries further said. Mayor Mamdani welcomes all supporters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also predicted that Trump might not be received warmly. "I’m not sure it’s going to be a good reception for him," Jeffries further said. Mayor Mamdani welcomes all supporters {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the same time, authorities, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani, spoke with a different tone. "We’re excited to welcome anyone and everyone who’s rooting for the Knicks in this moment," Mamdani said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, authorities, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani, spoke with a different tone. "We’re excited to welcome anyone and everyone who’s rooting for the Knicks in this moment," Mamdani said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the criticism, Trump confirmed that he plans to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the criticism, Trump confirmed that he plans to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals. {{/usCountry}}

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The comments have generated discussion beyond basketball, but the Knicks' historic Finals run continues to be the main story.

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