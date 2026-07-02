Gianni Infantino net worth: How rich is the FIFA boss? Private jet exploits at World Cup in focus

The president of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, is the man of the moment as he flies around in a private jet from one stadium to other, attending FIFA World Cup games in US, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (REUTERS)

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The 56-year-old executive's net worth and earnings has been increasingly in focus amid his private jet's exploits, even though it has been sponsored by Qatar Airways to the top executive. But that doesn't mean Gianni Infantino's wealth is unimpressive.

Gianni Infantino has net worth estimated between $14 million and $16 million. According to Forbes, he was the 75th Most Powerful People in the World in 2018.

The FIFA president's wealth is largely accumulated through his executive career in football's governing bodies. His annual salary and bonus package has grown to approximately $6 million, as of 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Full name Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino, the FIFA boss was born on March 23, 1970, in Brig, Switzerland. He was born to Italian parents and grew up in a multilingual region near the Italian border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Full name Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino, the FIFA boss was born on March 23, 1970, in Brig, Switzerland. He was born to Italian parents and grew up in a multilingual region near the Italian border. {{/usCountry}}

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He now holds joint Swiss, Lebanese and Italian citizenships. Infantino joined UEFA in 2000, working in legal and commercial roles before rising through the organization. He became the FIFA boss in 2016.

Infantino's Relationship With Trump Under Scanner

Donald Trump's financial disclosure from 2025 had several big shocks, the biggest of which was the POTUS's $1.7 billion earnings from cryptocurrency. However, there was also a detail involving FIFA and Gianni Infantino that drew attention amid the FIFA World Cup.

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Also Read I Philipp Lahm slams FIFA chief Infantino as 2026 World Cup faces growing criticism: 'Sold out. Robbed of its credibility'

CNBC reported that Trump's financial disclosures reveal that he got FIFA match tickets worth over $15,000 from FIFA President Gianni Infantino in 2025. A total of 10 tickets were given to Trump, which included games like the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium last year.

The revelation has added to the row over Trump and Infantino's relationship after Axios reported that 50 European Parliament members sent a letter to FIFA questioning the awarding of the FIFA Peace Prize to Trump.