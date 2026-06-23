Giannis Antetokounmpo shares emotional statement amid trade deadline and Celtics rumors; ‘trust you…’

With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee under close watch, a decision appears to be approaching quickly.

Boston Celtics had a realistic opportunity to land Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA Draft. (AP)

While several franchises were initially mentioned as possible destinations for the superstar, the list of serious contenders now seems to have narrowed to just two ahead of the NBA Draft: the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

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Reports suggest Boston has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for Giannis, even with only two teams still actively in contention.

Giannis’ latest post

While there has been no official announcement yet, with the deadline fast approaching, the Greek star himself appears to have dropped a hint suggesting a possible departure from the Milwaukee Bucks in his latest social media post.

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{{^usCountry}} On X, Antetokounmpo shared a black-and-white photo of himself on the court, accompanied by a reflective caption that read, “GOD, I trusted you at the beginning, and I will continue to trust you throughout.” Giannis and Bucks saga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On X, Antetokounmpo shared a black-and-white photo of himself on the court, accompanied by a reflective caption that read, “GOD, I trusted you at the beginning, and I will continue to trust you throughout.” Giannis and Bucks saga {{/usCountry}}

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Although the 31-year-old has never formally requested a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, speculation around his future has been building for months.

The 10-time All-Star led the Bucks to the NBA title in 2021, but the team’s postseason fortunes have declined since then.

Milwaukee has advanced beyond the first round just once in the years that followed, and this past season ended in disappointment as the franchise missed the playoffs entirely.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: NBA expert drops latest hint on Celtics offer; 'didn't change…'

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The Milwaukee Bucks ended the 2025–26 season with a 32–50 record, marking a disappointing campaign for the franchise.

The team originally selected Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft, and since arriving in Milwaukee, he has developed into one of the league’s premier superstars and a cornerstone of the franchise.

Celtics probable landing spot

NBA insider Marc Stein has suggested that the Boston Celtics had a realistic opportunity to land Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA Draft.

However, any potential blockbuster deal is expected to depend heavily on Boston including All-Star Jaylen Brown as the central piece of the trade package.

Also read: AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft update: Projected No. 1 pick reveals bold decision ahead of the draft

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Beyond Brown, the framework of the deal would likely involve additional assets as well, particularly future draft compensation.

The Celtics currently hold the No. 27 pick in the first round and the No. 40 pick in the second round, both of which could be included to strengthen a potential offer.