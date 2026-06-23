Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: NBA expert drops latest hint on Celtics offer; 'didn't change…'

The NBA Draft is less than 24 hours away, and so is Milwaukee's self-set cutoff for making a decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future.

Boston Celtics is reportedly leading the race for Giannis Antetokounmpo (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Although several teams were initially linked as potential landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the list of contenders appears to have narrowed to just two ahead of the NBA Draft: the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

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Boston is reportedly leading the race for Giannis Antetokounmpo, even with only two teams remaining in the mix.

NBA expert drops latest hint

However, an NBA expert has provided fresh insight into where things currently stand between the franchise and the 31-year-old superstar.

Bill Simmons recently dropped a new hint regarding a potential Antetokounmpo move to Boston which indicates there could be more complexity behind the rumors.

“This Celtics/Giannis situation didn’t change at all over the last 36 hours just FYI. Nothing is different,” Simmons tweeted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} He also revealed that negotiations have essentially been a back-and-forth battle ever since the initial offer was made two weeks ago. “They made a real offer 2 weeks ago (as I repeatedly told you on my pods) and it’s been a staring contest ever since,” his tweet read further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also revealed that negotiations have essentially been a back-and-forth battle ever since the initial offer was made two weeks ago. “They made a real offer 2 weeks ago (as I repeatedly told you on my pods) and it’s been a staring contest ever since,” his tweet read further. {{/usCountry}}

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Simmons went on to forecast when the ongoing trade discussions involving Antetokounmpo could ultimately be settled. “But I do think it gets resolved today or tomorrow AM,” he concluded.

Boston's Giannis trade package

Earlier, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Boston Celtics had a legitimate chance of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo before the NBA Draft.

Also read: Giannis to Heat trade heats up with insider's ‘coming soon’ report amid rumors of new 3-team deal

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Any potential deal, however, was believed to hinge on Boston including All-Star Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of the trade package.

In addition to Brown, the proposed offer would likely feature other assets, including draft compensation.

The Celtics currently own the No. 27 overall pick in the first round and the No. 40 selection in the second round, both of which could be used as part of a larger trade package.

How Giannis changes Boston

A move to Boston would pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum, giving the Celtics a formidable duo as they pursue another championship in what remains a wide-open Eastern Conference.

Such a trade would significantly strengthen Boston's frontcourt.

Also read: AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft update: Projected No. 1 pick reveals bold decision ahead of the draft

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However, if Jaylen Brown were included in the deal, questions would arise about the team's backcourt depth and whether Derrick White could remain as a primary ballhandler in the starting lineup.