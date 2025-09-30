Giants lose rising star Malik Nabers to season-ending ACL tear, coach devastated by 'tough loss'

Malik Nabers tore the ACL in his right knee and is out for the rest of the season, Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday, according to AP report. New York Giants wide receiver, Malik Nabers, got hurt in the second quarter against the Chargers at MetLife Stadium(AP)

Nabers got hurt in the second quarter against the Chargers at MetLife Stadium. His right knee gave out while he went up for a catch. He grabbed the knee right away, got medical help, and was carted off.

“He’s one of our better players — I think one of the better players at his position in the league,” Daboll said. “We’ll have a tremendous amount of support for him, his family. It’s obviously a tough loss for our football team, but we’ll regroup and we’ll get the guys ready to play that are here and be as good as we can be on the perimeter. I know those guys will do everything they can do to be as good as we can be. But certainly when you lose one of your better players, that’s a big loss.”

Daboll said the ACL tear is the only confirmed damage.

The injury came during the Giants’ first win of the season. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart threw a touchdown and ran for one in his first NFL start.

“Obviously, prayers to him,” Dart said after the 21-18 win. “Malik’s one of one, so when you have a guy like that on the field, you have all the confidence in the world that he can just be a dominant game-changer.”

Malik Nabers finished 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns

Nabers had high expectations after breaking the team’s single-season record with 109 catches last year. He finished with 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, despite the team using three different quarterbacks.

Dart was showing early chemistry with Nabers, but now the Giants will need a group effort to replace him. Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson will be leaned on more. Rookie Beaux Collins and 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt will also have chances to step up.

“Malik goes down, and we have confidence in the guys that are behind (him),” Daboll said. “We’ll get ready to play with the guys that we have, and I’m confident in all those guys.”