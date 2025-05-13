Gilbert Arenas’ net worth revealed: Inside the rise and fall of his NBA earnings

Gilbert Arenas, a former NBA guard known for his dynamic playing style and scoring ability, is featured in the Netflix documentary Untold: Shooting Guards. The documentary explores his career, highlighting both his successes and the controversies that shaped his time in the league. Gilbert Arenas, featured in the Netflix documentary Untold: Shooting Guards, faced significant financial challenges and legal issues.

What is Gilbert Arenas’ net worth?

Arenas is a retired American professional basketball player with a net worth of $10 million, despite earning $160 million in salary over the course of his NBA career, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. While he was one of the highest-paid players during his time in the league, Arenas has faced significant financial challenges, including legal issues and a series of poor financial decisions that affected his wealth.

In recent years, he has faced financial struggles, including a lawsuit against a former advisor in which he sought $40 million in damages, claiming reckless mismanagement of his funds. Despite these issues, Arenas was also known for lavish spending, most notably dropping $1 million on his own birthday party in 2007.

Arenas’ earnings from his career and contracts

Arenas had a successful NBA career, earning a total of $160 million in salary, plus additional income from endorsements. After making $845,000 in his first two years, he signed a $63.7 million contract in 2003 and later a $111 million deal in 2008. He also claimed he made more money under the table while playing college basketball at the University of Arizona. In 2014, even though he hadn't played for the Orlando Magic since 2011, they still paid him $22.3 million. This payment made him one of the highest-paid athletes at the time.

Cash earned by Arena from endorsements

Throughout his career, Arenas secured several endorsement deals, with his most notable partnership being with Adidas. The brand released its own signature shoe, the Adidas Gil Zero, followed by the Adidas TS Lightswitch line. However, his relationship with Adidas ended after the 2009 gun incident, which brought significant controversy and led to the brand distancing itself from Arenas.