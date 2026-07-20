Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove and Best Young Player winners: Who won the 2026 FIFA World Cup awards?

Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina in the final. Attention now turns to the tournament’s individual awards. Kylian Mbappé of France emerged as the leading contender for the Golden Boot with 10 goals, while Lionel Messi of Argentina remained among the favorites for the Golden Ball after another standout World Cup campaign.

Winners

argentina vs spain (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press vi)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ferran Torres wins the FIFA World Cup Final Man of the Match award.

Pau Cubarsí wins the Best Young Player Award at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Unai Simón wins the Best Goalkeeper Award at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rodri wins the Best Player award at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

(This is a developing story)