Gunner Olszewski injury update: Giants WR carted off during OTAs; torn Achilles suspected

New York Giants suffered a setback after reports emerged on Friday morning that wide receiver Gunner Olszewski was carted off the field during the team’s OTA practice session.

New York Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski suffered a non-contact injury during a drill.(New York Giants/X)

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NBC reported that several reporters attending the practice witnessed Gunner Olszewski suffer a non-contact injury during a drill. Practice was briefly halted as trainers treated him on the field before he was carted away for additional medical evaluation.

So far, the Giants have not provided any official update regarding his condition. However, NFL insider Adam Schefter later shared an update on his X account, revealing the reason and possible consequences behind the 29-year-old being taken off the field.

“Sources: Giants fear that WR Gunner Olszewski, who was carted off the practice field today, tore his c. He will undergo additional testing to confirm the injury,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} While the exact nature of the injury has not yet been identified or confirmed, in many cases involving a suspected torn Achilles, the initial fears are often confirmed. Olszewski injury marks second blow for Giants {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the exact nature of the injury has not yet been identified or confirmed, in many cases involving a suspected torn Achilles, the initial fears are often confirmed. Olszewski injury marks second blow for Giants {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The development comes as another significant setback for the New York Giants, who had already suffered a major injury blow earlier this month. The team’s defensive line took a hit during third OTA practice when defensive Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles tendon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes as another significant setback for the New York Giants, who had already suffered a major injury blow earlier this month. The team’s defensive line took a hit during third OTA practice when defensive Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles tendon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Robertson-Harris, who joined Big Blue in free agency, started all 17 games for the New York Giants last season, mainly playing at defensive end. He recorded 35 tackles, including 19 solo tackles, along with three tackles for loss during the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Robertson-Harris, who joined Big Blue in free agency, started all 17 games for the New York Giants last season, mainly playing at defensive end. He recorded 35 tackles, including 19 solo tackles, along with three tackles for loss during the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Olszewski joined the ] Giants midway through the 2023 season before missing the entire 2024 campaign because of injury. He returned last season and appeared in 16 games for New York, recording 10 catches for 145 yards while averaging 9.0 yards on 24 punt returns and 26.2 yards on 26 kick returns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Olszewski joined the ] Giants midway through the 2023 season before missing the entire 2024 campaign because of injury. He returned last season and appeared in 16 games for New York, recording 10 catches for 145 yards while averaging 9.0 yards on 24 punt returns and 26.2 yards on 26 kick returns. {{/usCountry}}

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He also served as the team’s primary punt returner whenever healthy. Across 81 career games, including five starts, the wide receiver has totaled 25 receptions for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

If Olszewski's injury turns out to be serious, the New York Giants will need someone else to step into his role.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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