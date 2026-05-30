Hailey Baptiste shares emotional update after French Open exit: 'Most heartbreaking end to the best season'

Hailey Baptiste saw her French Open run come to a heartbreaking end, bringing the curtain down on what had been a breakthrough campaign for the American this season.

Hailey Baptiste suffered tears to both the ACL and meniscus in her left knee during her second-round match against Wang Xiyu at Roland Garros.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 24-year-old suffered tears to both the ACL and meniscus in her left knee during her second-round match against Wang Xiyu at Roland Garros on Wednesday, according to what her agent confirmed to Tennis Channel.

Now, a few days after the devastating injury, Baptiste broke her silence on social media, admitting she is "still waiting to wake up from this nightmare" as she begins to process the setback.

“The most heartbreaking end to the best season of my life,” Baptiste wrote alongside a carousel of photos shared on Instagram on Friday. Among the images was a poignant shot of the American being wheeled off the court at Roland Garros after suffering the injury that abruptly ended her tournament run.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She admitted that the injury has left her searching for answers, but she said she is choosing to remain optimistic, believing that everything happens for a reason. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She admitted that the injury has left her searching for answers, but she said she is choosing to remain optimistic, believing that everything happens for a reason. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "In my head, all I can think is why, why, and why. Why me? Why now? And why like this? It’s hard to see any purpose in something like this right now, but in my heart, I truly believe everything happens for a reason,” she wrote. The moment Hailey Baptiste's season took turn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In my head, all I can think is why, why, and why. Why me? Why now? And why like this? It’s hard to see any purpose in something like this right now, but in my heart, I truly believe everything happens for a reason,” she wrote. The moment Hailey Baptiste's season took turn {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The injury occurred late in the opening set against Wang Xiyu when Hailey Baptiste landed awkwardly on her left leg while chasing down a forehand. She immediately collapsed to the clay and clutched her left knee in visible pain. Her father Qasim Baptiste quickly rushed onto the court to assist her daughter.

Unable to continue, Baptiste retired from the match and later withdrew from the women's doubles competition, where she had been partnering Venus Williams.

"It’s been a long and heavy couple of days filled with bad news, uncontrollable tears, and a million thoughts running through my head, ” her post read further as she described the setback as one of the hardest chapters of her life and expressed confidence that it would ultimately reveal her resilience and strength.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Naomi Osaka brings high-fashion drama to 2026 French Open

At Roland Garros, she opened with an impressive comeback victory over reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova before her tournament ended in the second round. The American recorded notable wins over Aryna Sabalenka, Jasmine Paolini and Elina Svitolina this year.

The injury is expected to sideline Hailey Baptiste for at least six months and require surgery, halting a breakthrough season that saw her climb to a career-high No. 25 ranking.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON