Hailey Baptiste injury update: Tennis star's emotional dialogue with dad after French Open walkover

Hailey Baptiste saw her French Open campaign end after suffering a gruesome leg injury during her second-round clash against Wang Xiyu. The frightening incident unfolded late in the opening set on Court 6 while the Chinese star served at 5-4. During a lengthy deuce game, Baptiste suddenly lost balance while attempting a forehand and collapsed backward to the clay in visible agony. Hailey Baptiste reacts after a point against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova (AFP)

The 24-year-old immediately screamed in pain as her left knee appeared to buckle underneath her.

Emotional scenes as Hailey Baptiste cries on court What followed were emotional scenes that stunned fans and players alike. Baptiste remained on the ground sobbing while repeatedly asking “why?” as tournament officials and medical staff rushed onto the court.

A member of her team, identified by reports as her father, Qasim Baptiste, quickly jumped from the stands to comfort her. However, the injured American repeatedly told him to “stop” when he attempted to touch or move her leg.

Chair umpire Marija Cicak stayed beside Baptiste throughout the ordeal, holding her shoulder and speaking calmly to her while medics assessed the injury.

Meanwhile, Wang also walked over to check on her opponent as play came to a halt.

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Carried on wheelchair The situation quickly became more concerning when Baptiste appeared unable to place any weight on her injured leg. As paramedics arrived with a wheelchair, applause broke out from spectators while the physio and umpire slowly helped the American to her feet.

Still crying, Baptiste covered her face with a towel before being wheeled off the court.

Wang officially advanced after the match ended at 5-4, Ad-40 ret.

Brutal end to a fantastic stint The injury marked a devastating conclusion to what had been one of the best clay-court stretches of Baptiste’s career. The No. 26 seed entered Roland Garros riding momentum from several strong performances earlier in the season, including a major upset victory over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open.