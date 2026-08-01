How Deebo Samuel got his original 49ers jersey back as Jacob Cowing's selfless gesture wins over fans: ‘Good man’

The San Francisco 49ers made one of the biggest moves of NFL training camp on Thursday night by bringing back a familiar face in free agency.

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After spending the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is returning to the franchise where he established himself as one of the league's most dynamic playmakers.

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Another interesting fact about this reunion is that the 30-year-old will continue wearing the same jersey number he sported throughout his first six seasons in San Francisco.

No. 19 back again

Samuel originally wore No. 19 during his first stint with the 49ers, the jersey he had on throughout the most successful years of his career in San Francisco.

Ahead of the 2024 season, he switched to No. 1, but his production dipped during what turned out to be a disappointing campaign. The following offseason, San Francisco traded him to the Washington Commanders, where he continued wearing No. 1.

When Samuel returned to the 49ers, many fans hoped he would reclaim his original No. 19 jersey. However, that number was already assigned to Jacob Cowing.

Cowing gave up No.19 for Samuels

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{{^usCountry}} Reports from training camp later showed Cowing taking the practice field in a new No. 6 jersey, freeing up No. 19 for Samuel's return. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports from training camp later showed Cowing taking the practice field in a new No. 6 jersey, freeing up No. 19 for Samuel's return. {{/usCountry}}

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Samuel soon confirmed the switch himself, posting "19 Baxxkkkkk," alongside a collage of photos from his first spell with the 49ers while wearing No. 19.

Fans praise Cowing's gesture

The move also drew praise for Cowing, whose willingness to change numbers made it possible for Samuel to reclaim his longtime jersey.

A 49ers-focused X account shared a video of Cowing practicing in No. 6 and wrote, “Jacob Cowing is a real one for changing his jersey to #6 to let Deebo have #19.”

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Fans quickly applauded the gesture. One user commented, "Good choice! Looks better on him...." Another added, "Good man. Jacob knows what's what.."

Samuel's proven track record

Now entering his eighth NFL season, Samuel returns to San Francisco after building an impressive career that began at South Carolina. The veteran playmaker has earned one Pro Bowl selection and a First-Team All-Pro honor during his time in the league.

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Despite playing in an offense that dealt with instability at quarterback last season in Washington, Samuel still produced 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns.

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Across his NFL career, the versatile receiver has amassed 406 catches for 5,519 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns, while also making an impact on the ground with 1,218 rushing yards and 21 rushing scores.