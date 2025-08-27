‘I hope Kayla Nicole…’: Travis Kelce's ex gets bizarre advice after Taylor Swift engagement reveal

As soon as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, the Kansas City Chiefs star's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, started trending on social media. The fashion influencer and on-air sports journalist also received some really bizarre advice from Kelce and Swift's fans. She is yet to react to her ex-boyfriend's engagement. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Kayla Nicole in a photo collage (Instagram/patty_cuts, iamkaylanicole)

This comes after Swift and Kelce posted photos of their proposal on social media. They wrote: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The couple did not reveal any other details.

Photos showed Kelce going down on one knee in a garden of pink and white flowers. Another featured a large ring on Swift's left hand. A snippet of Swift's song ‘So High School’ played in the background of the post.

The engagement was welcomed on social media, with more than 17 million likes on the Instagram post by Tuesday afternoon. The NFL offered congratulations. No wedding date was announced.

However, Kayla Nicole suddenly started trending on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I hope Kayla Nicole is surrounded by love today,” one fan tweeted.

“Kayla Nicole better stay all social media for about a week and don't post anything where comments can be added, Swifties, trolls and fake Chiefs fans are going to be crazy!” another person added.

“Kayla Nicole is about to go on a generational crash out one of which has never been seen before,” a third fan wrote.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023 after the Chiefs star broke up with Nicole. It was alleged that the tight end cheated on Kayla with a ‘Becky’. He denied the claims.

"This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up," Kelce wrote. "Take all your hatred somewhere else please." The tweet has been deleted.

Swift and Kelce's relationship became public when she appeared at a Chiefs game in September 2023. "We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Swift told Time in 2023.

The singer appeared at several Chiefs games, including two Super Bowls, and sparked some criticism from NFL fans that TV networks showed her on camera too often and drew attention away from the game.

Kelce attended many stops on Swift's record-setting Eras Tour, which grossed more than $2 billion before concluding in December 2024. At a show in London, Kelce surprised the crowd by taking the stage briefly in a tuxedo and top hat and carrying Swift to a couch during "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

(With inputs from Reuters)