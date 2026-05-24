Indy 500 live streaming: Start time, channel, where to watch the race live, full schedule
The 110th Indianapolis 500 races on Sunday, May 24 at 12:45pm ET, here's how to watch it live on TV or stream it online.
The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 is here, and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest race days in motorsports. This Sunday, May 24, race fans get a rare triple-header, the Indy 500, the Canadian Grand Prix and the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 all happen on the same day. But the event most likely to dominate screens and headlines is the Indy 500, widely known as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway track is a 2.5-mile oval. The race covers 200 laps, totaling exactly 500 miles.
When is the 2026 Indy 500?
- Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026
- Green Flag: 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT
- Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (The Brickyard)
- Coverage Starts: 10:00am ET
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Where to watch Indy 500?
FOX is the main broadcast home for the 2026 Indy 500. Spanish-language coverage will air on Fox Deportes. FS1 also aired Friday's practice session.
And to watch it online,
For streaming, viewers can tune in through DirecTV and YouTube TV. YouTube TV offers access to FOX along with more than 100 live channels and currently includes a free trial option for new users.
DirecTV’s Choice package also includes FOX and several sports channels, along with a five-day free trial for eligible subscribers.{{/usCountry}}
DirecTV’s Choice package also includes FOX and several sports channels, along with a five-day free trial for eligible subscribers.{{/usCountry}}
Fans can also stream the race through FOX One, which includes FOX Sports, FS1, FOX Deportes and local FOX stations. FOX One subscriptions start at $19.99 per month.{{/usCountry}}
Fans can also stream the race through FOX One, which includes FOX Sports, FS1, FOX Deportes and local FOX stations. FOX One subscriptions start at $19.99 per month.{{/usCountry}}
Another option is the FOX One and ESPN Unlimited bundle, priced at $39.99 per month, which combines FOX coverage with ESPN’s streaming networks and live sports programming.{{/usCountry}}
Another option is the FOX One and ESPN Unlimited bundle, priced at $39.99 per month, which combines FOX coverage with ESPN’s streaming networks and live sports programming.{{/usCountry}}
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Indy 500 race day schedule (all times ET){{/usCountry}}
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Indy 500 race day schedule (all times ET){{/usCountry}}
11:47am - Driver Introductions
12:24pm - National Anthem
12:29pm - “Drivers, to your cars”
12:36pm - “Back Home Again in Indiana”
12:38pm - Command to Start Engines
12:45pm - Green Flag
2026 Indy 500 starting grid
Row 1: Alex Palou, Alexander Rossi, David Malukas
Row 2: Felix Rosenqvist, Santino Ferrucci, Pato O’Ward
Row 3: Kyffin Simpson, Conor Daly, Scott McLaughlin
Row 4: Scott Dixon, Rinus VeeKay, Takuma Sato
Row 5: Ed Carpenter, Helio Castroneves, Christian Rasmussen
Row 6: Marcus Armstrong, Marcus Ericsson, Christian Lundgaard
Row 7: Will Power, Nolan Siegel, Louis Foster
Row 8: Ryan Hunter-Reay, Josef Newgarden, Romain Grosjean
Row 9: Kyle Kirkwood, Katherine Legge, Mick Schumacher
Row 10: Graham Rahal, Dennis Hauger, Jacob Abel
Row 11: Sting Ray Robb, Caio Collet, Jack Harvey
Per Yahoo Sports, qualifying was chaotic this year despite all 33 spots being filled (meaning no driver was actually eliminated). Heavy rain disrupted the schedule, and two drivers, Caio Collet (AJ Foyt Enterprises) and Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing) were sent to the back row after being penalized for unapproved car modifications.