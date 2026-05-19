Insider's LeBron claim puts Lakers under pressure after ‘positive’ Luka Doncic talks

The row between the Los Angeles Lakers and their star player, LeBron James, is heating up with every passing day.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the against the Oklahoma City Thunder Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Reports emerged from Slovenia late Sunday that the Lakers management has had 'positive' talks with Luka Doncic as he prepares for a full recovery and return after missing most of the ongoing NBA season owing to injury. The reports noted that Luka, currently in Slovenia, will return to Los Angeles soon.

But the enthusiasm over the positive Luka Doncic update likely improving the Lakers' prospects next season after a disgraceful Western Conference semi-finals exit vs the OKC Thunder. NBA Insider Shams Charania said on Monday that NBA teams are feasting over the prospect of a LeBron James free agency.

NBA Insider Makes Big Claim

Such is the heat over the LeBron Lakers fallout that even as tensions mount, Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show that almost all "contenders" have started making calls with LeBron James with the intention of signing him next season.

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{{^usCountry}} "Honestly, I think LeBron, more than past years, probably needs even more time with his family, with his inner circle," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Honestly, I think LeBron, more than past years, probably needs even more time with his family, with his inner circle," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I do know a lot of teams are calling him and his camp. I spoke to Rich Paul the other day at the Chicago Draft Combine last week, and he told me every contender in the NBA, essentially, since the season ended has placed a call." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I do know a lot of teams are calling him and his camp. I spoke to Rich Paul the other day at the Chicago Draft Combine last week, and he told me every contender in the NBA, essentially, since the season ended has placed a call." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Charania, however, did not reveal which teams he considers among the contenders. Reports indicate that the Los Angeles Clippers are a frontrunner, while some rumors link The King to the Golden State Warriors. LeBron vs Lakers Row Escalates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Charania, however, did not reveal which teams he considers among the contenders. Reports indicate that the Los Angeles Clippers are a frontrunner, while some rumors link The King to the Golden State Warriors. LeBron vs Lakers Row Escalates {{/usCountry}}

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LeBron James is reportedly unhappy with the Lakers' front office not "prioritizing" him, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported. The report had claimed that tensions first started in March this year after Lakers president Rob Pelinka handed the game ball to the head coach instead of JJ Redick.

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The next point of contention is the shifting of the roster priority towards Luka Doncic as he eyes a full-fledged comeback next season. Coupled with the Playoff loss to the OKC Thunder, talks between LeBron and the Lakers camp seem to be falling apart as he enters unrestricted free agency.

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The 41-year-old averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists across 60 regular-season games. In the 10 playoff games this season, he averaged 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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