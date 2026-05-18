Did Steve Kerr take a subtle dig at LeBron with Steph Curry remarks? Row explained

The Golden State Warriors have extended their contract with head coach Steve Kerr for two more years. Steve Kerr praised Stephen Curry for respecting organizational boundaries, sparking fresh NBA debate involving LeBron James. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Recently, Kerr discussed about Stephen Curry's role in his return to the Warriors. He praised Curry for his attitude and professional mentality to not get involved in the organizational decisions.

The comments of Kerr have been interpreted by some observers as a subtle critique of LeBron James, who is reportedly involved in many organizational decisions at Lakers. Kerr explained that Curry never pressured ownership or management to keep him in place.

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Steve Kerr praises Stephen Curry’s leadership style “They (the Warriors) did not have any impact on whether I was going to be the coach. That’s a credit to them… is not telling Mike or Joe what to do. He understands the repercussions of that, if he wanted to go down that path,” Kerr said.

Kerr stressed that Curry has always recognized the importance of keeping a clear line between players and the front office.

“It usually does not work out well when a player wants to dictate what an organization does," he said. "Steph has always recognized the sanctity of that wall.”

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LeBron’s “LeGM” reputation resurfaces in NBA debate The comments were widely interpreted as an indirect comparison against LeBron James. who has long carried the nickname “LeGM” due to his reported influence over roster moves, trades, and draft decisions throughout his career. James has been linked to pushing for specific teammates and has often been seen as a player who intrudes into the organizational decisions.

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Is LeBron James joining Warriors? The timing of Kerr’s remarks is notable because rumors are circulating about James potentially joining the Warriors.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently suggested that Golden State could be a “realistic spot” for James if he is ready to accept a smaller contract. Such a move would not only bring two of the NBA’s biggest stars together but also make James play under Kerr.