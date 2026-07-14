Is Aaron Donald's Rams return confirmed? Davante Adams gives big hint as insiders reveal details

The biggest uncertainty of the NFL offseason centers on Aaron Donald's future, with only the former Los Angeles Rams star knowing if he'll return.

Aaron Donald called time on his career in 2024, but the Rams' blockbuster move to land Myles Garrett last month reignited talk of a potential return. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

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Donald called time on his career in 2024, but the Rams' blockbuster move to land Myles Garrett last month reignited talk of a potential return.

Now, those theories have gained fresh momentum after a fellow Rams star shared a photo that many fans believe could hint at Donald's return.

Rams WR posts photo with Donald

Rams WR Davante Adams shared a photo of himself with Aaron Donald that appeared to have been taken before a Rams game at SoFi Stadium last season.

The image captured the two stars moments before exchanging a handshake, with Adams captioning the post, “My brudda.”

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{{^usCountry}} Donald quickly acknowledged the gesture, reposting it to his own account within minutes with a salute emoji. Myles Garrett unpacking Donald’s jersey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Donald quickly acknowledged the gesture, reposting it to his own account within minutes with a salute emoji. Myles Garrett unpacking Donald’s jersey {{/usCountry}}

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If that wasn't enough to fuel fans' hopes of a Donald comeback, Myles Garrett added to the speculation a day earlier by posting a photo of an autographed Rams jersey from Donald with the caption, "Unpacking."

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Aaron Donald also returned to the Rams' training facility last week for a workout to gauge whether he still had the desire to play.

NFL Insider reveals workout purpose

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who spoke on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, the visit was different from the casual appearances Donald has made since retiring. Schefter explained that the workout was meant to test how he would feel physically and mentally after spending time back in the Rams' environment.

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The session has only added to growing belief that a comeback is more than just speculation, with the future Hall of Famer now seriously considering a return to the NFL.

The text that first sparked return hope

The rumors first gained traction after Donald sent a text message to Pat McAfee, admitting that Garrett's arrival had made him reconsider retirement.

"[The Myles Garrett trade] for sure got me thinking," Donald said via text, per The Pat McAfee Show on June 2. "Gotta see if that fire can light back up," he wrote.

Is he really coming out of retirement?

Donald has not made a final decision on whether he will return. His most recent NFL season came in 2023, when he earned his eighth All-Pro selection and 10th Pro Bowl nod, extending his streak of being selected to the Pro Bowl in every season of his career.

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With the majority of major offseason moves now complete, his decision has become one of the NFL's final unresolved storylines.