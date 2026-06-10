Is Alaric Jackson dating anyone? Buzz grows around Rams OT's personal life amid domestic battery arrest

The Los Angeles Rams was center of unexpected media attention on Tuesday after offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was arrested on felony domestic battery charges. He was booked around 11pm on Monday and put in custody early on Tuesday morning before being released on a $50,000 bond.

Los Angeles Rams OT Alaric Jackson was arrested.(Alaric Jackson on Instagram)

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According to NBC News, the arrest stemmed from an argument with a woman at Alaric Jackson's Los Angeles home. The report claims that the woman was recording Jackson during the argument, and he tried to snatch the phone away from her. They got into a scuffle, and the woman was left with scratch marks on her hands.

No further details about the concerned woman were revealed. However, it has sparked a massive interest in the personal life of the Rams offensive lineman, particularly his romantic involvements.

In this article, we will look at the latest on Alaric Jackson's personal life, his child and romantic involvement.

Also read: NBA insider gives surprise verdict on LeBron's future despite Lakers ties turning sour

Is Alaric Jackson Dating Anyone?

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{{^usCountry}} Alaric Jackson is not married. Court records show that he has a child with a former partner, who is named Elizabeth James. No further details about Elizabeth James or their child are known. It is also unclear if they are still together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alaric Jackson is not married. Court records show that he has a child with a former partner, who is named Elizabeth James. No further details about Elizabeth James or their child are known. It is also unclear if they are still together. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, Alaric Jackson is not known to be dating anyone currently. He has not made any social media posts related to romantic involvements. The offensive lineman maintains a private life, and little is known about his family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, Alaric Jackson is not known to be dating anyone currently. He has not made any social media posts related to romantic involvements. The offensive lineman maintains a private life, and little is known about his family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Stephen A Smith fires back at Trump after ‘low IQ’ remark: How the NBA finals feud began Alaric Jackson's Past Controversies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Stephen A Smith fires back at Trump after ‘low IQ’ remark: How the NBA finals feud began Alaric Jackson's Past Controversies {{/usCountry}}

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In 2024, Jackson received a two-game NFL suspension for breaching the Personal Conduct Policy. This followed a woman's accusation that he recorded their intimate encounter without consent (May 2024), refused to delete it, and mocked her with it. The woman filed a civil lawsuit in November 2025, which was dismissed in April 2026.

Jackson lost $543,333 in unpaid salary from the two-game suspension. However, despite the 2025 lawsuit, the Rams did not suspend him again and gave him a 3-year, $57.5 million contract extension, with $30 million guaranteed.

In the 2025-26 NFL season, Jackson played 1,050 offensive snaps across 16 games for the Los Angeles Rams. He earned a stellar 82.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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