Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight? Latest on Fever star amid back issues in WNBA season opener

As the Indiana Fever take on the Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday night, all eyes are on star guard Caitlin Clark.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis on May 9.(AP)

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Clark played 31 minutes in the Fever's WNBA season opener against the Dallas Wings. However, the Fever lost 104-107 in what turned out to be a tightly fought contest till Quarter 4. She scored 20 points, with two out of 18 successful 3-point conversions.

Entering the second week, the Fever will be desperate to win to avoid a losing streak at the start of the season. And Caitlin Clark is expected to feature prominently in it.

Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Is She Fully Fit?

Caitlin Clark missed most of last season with a groin and ankle injury. At the start of the 2026-27 WNBA preseason, she suffered an injury scare on April 30 in the game against the New York Liberty.

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{{^usCountry}} Things got complicated in the first regular-season game against the Dallas Wings, as well, as she had to go to the locker room twice during the game with back issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Things got complicated in the first regular-season game against the Dallas Wings, as well, as she had to go to the locker room twice during the game with back issues. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, she was back and on the court as the game ended. She is also expected to feature fully in the crucial game against the Sparks, as confirmed by Clark herself and Fever coach Stephanie White. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she was back and on the court as the game ended. She is also expected to feature fully in the crucial game against the Sparks, as confirmed by Clark herself and Fever coach Stephanie White. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IndyStar Sports reporter Chloe Peterson confirmed on X that Caitlin Clark has said that her back issues were not serious. "Caitlin Clark says her quick trips to the tunnel during the game were just 'getting my back adjusted,'" Peterson wrote. "Says it can get out of line pretty quickly, but 'other than that, I feel great.'" What Stephanie White Said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IndyStar Sports reporter Chloe Peterson confirmed on X that Caitlin Clark has said that her back issues were not serious. "Caitlin Clark says her quick trips to the tunnel during the game were just 'getting my back adjusted,'" Peterson wrote. "Says it can get out of line pretty quickly, but 'other than that, I feel great.'" What Stephanie White Said {{/usCountry}}

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Stephanie White was also asked about the condition of Clark in her pre-game press conference. Notably, the broadcast of the game noted that Caitlin Clark was seen flexing her knees and groin during the game.

White dismissed the speculation of a serious injury.

Also read: Caitlin Clark reveals her rare chat with BFF LeBron James: ‘Has been there…’

"That's the first time I've heard that. I think, it's just part of maintaining the body," she said. "As she has adjusted her body... When we're all really young, we don't learn proper mechanics. And it doesn't get exposed until something happens. Trying to get her body, mechanically, the way that it needs to go."

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"This is going to be an ongoing thing. Not just her... We don't have the blue tent [like the NFL], but they're going to go back and get adjusted, and make sure that the body is working," White continued. "So nothing outside of that."

Clark played only 13 games last season due to her injury, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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