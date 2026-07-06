Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight vs Aces? Indiana Fever star offers update on injury return

The Indiana Fever will face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday evening, looking to build on the momentum from their victory over the Los Angeles Sparks and strengthen their position in the standings.

Caitlin Clark has been sidelined by a back injury against Las Vegas Aces. (Getty Images via AFP)

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However, the biggest question surrounding the matchup—and one that every Fever fan is eager to have answered, is whether Caitlin Clark will return to the court and suit up for Sunday's game.

Fever injury report ahead

Following an eight-day break, the Fever released their injury report ahead of Sunday night's matchup at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Coming out of the hiatus, the two players whose availability had been under scrutiny were Sophie Cunningham, who had been dealing with an illness, and Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined by a back injury.

The Fever's injury report, however, listed only Clark, with the star guard officially ruled "out" because of the lingering back issue.

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{{^usCountry}} “Status Report for tomorrow's game at Las Vegas: Caitlin Clark - Out (back),” the Fever posted on X. Clark shares return update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Status Report for tomorrow's game at Las Vegas: Caitlin Clark - Out (back),” the Fever posted on X. Clark shares return update {{/usCountry}}

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Indiana had hoped the extended layoff would give Clark sufficient time to recover from the injury she suffered on June 24. However, the team's latest update aligns with what the Fever #22 said during Friday's media session regarding her status for Sunday’s contest.

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Clark also suggested that a return could come during Indiana's upcoming back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Also read: Alyssa Thomas breaks silence on Caitlin Clark incident, raises safety concerns; 'death threats out on us'

She indicated that she is unlikely to play both games, explaining that it is "difficult coming back in a back-to-back" before adding that she feels "a lot better."

Clark earns All-Star start

The 24-year-old has bounced back impressively this season after a slight decline in production last year.

Through 17 appearances, Clark is averaging a career-best 21.2 points per game. Although she has again dealt with multiple injuries this season, none have been as significant as the issues that hampered her previous campaign.

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Also read: Is Caitlin Clark’s health at risk? Former NBA doctor warns of a ‘life-or-death’ scenario

Despite missing time, the Des Moines native’s performances earned her a place in the starting lineup for this season's WNBA All-Star Game.

Indiana keeps climbing standings

Meanwhile, Indiana enters the matchup with an 11-8 record, putting the Fever on a slightly stronger pace than last season, when they finished with 24 wins and reached the second round of the WNBA playoffs.