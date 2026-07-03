Is Caitlin Clark’s health at risk? Former NBA doctor warns of a ‘life-or-death’ scenario

Caitlin Clark’s physical treatment on the court is once again under the spotlight, and this time a former NBA doctor is raising concerns about the possible health risks. Dr. Nicholas DiNubile, a former orthopedic consultant for the Philadelphia 76ers, said some of the contact Clark has faced could lead to serious injuries if it continues. His comments come days after Clark was hit in the throat during a game against the Phoenix Mercury, an incident that was not called a foul during play. Clark is currently sidelined with a back injury, but the latest controversy has renewed debate about player safety across the WNBA.

Former NBA doctor explains Caitlin Clark’s throat contact worries

A former NBA doctor says repeated hard contact on Caitlin Clark could cause serious injuries and wants stricter officiating. (Photo by ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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Speaking to Fox News Digital, Dr. Nicholas DiNubile said the type of contact Clark receives is concerning, especially when it involves the throat and head area.

“The type of contact and the amount of contact that she gets is concerning to me. It’s troubling to me,” DiNubile said.

He explained that even a relatively small amount of force can seriously injure the throat.

“You can crush someone’s larynx with very little pressure. Ten to 20 pounds of pressure can damage the throat or larynx area. Even if you don’t fracture the larynx, a blow to that area, you could get some swelling or bleeding and close the airway and get into a very rapid life-or-death situation,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} DiNubile added that injuries are not limited to the throat. He pointed to repeated contact around Clark’s face and head as another concern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DiNubile added that injuries are not limited to the throat. He pointed to repeated contact around Clark’s face and head as another concern. {{/usCountry}}

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“She gets a lot to her face. She gets poked in the eye. She gets hit in the face,” he said. “Just getting hit on the head and hit across the head, you know, head injuries, concussions, any variety of things like that. Then you fall to the floor and anything can happen when you fall to the floor.”

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Caitlin Clark cannot prevent these hits herself

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DiNubile believes there is little Clark can personally do to avoid this kind of contact.

“I don’t think there’s anything she can do,” he said. “There’s no way to really protect yourself in those instances.”

According to DiNubile, the responsibility falls on game officials to enforce the rules and prevent dangerous plays before they lead to a serious injury.

“I think they should be calling things. They can officiate better. I mean, how do they miss this?” he said.

The discussion comes after a recent incident involving Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas and Clark drew widespread attention. While WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement condemning abuse directed at Thomas, the league has not released a separate statement specifically addressing the contact on Clark.

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Indiana Fever coach Stephenie White also spoke about the online reaction, calling racism, homophobia and other abusive behavior directed at players “absolutely unacceptable.”