Couple opens up about facing racism during India visit: 'Someone called me chimp-looking and my husband a white pig'

Madina and Sebastian, travel content creators behind the joint Instagram account, The Freidank Family, have opened up about the bittersweet realities of documenting their journey across India. Also read | Singapore woman says 'India gets so much bad publicity online', documents 'honest experience travelling in north India' Madina and Sebastian shared that they faced racism in India. Their response has sparked a conversation on digital empathy and cultural understanding. (Instagram/ The Freidank Family)

While exploring the country with their three-year-old child, the interracial couple — hailing from Tanzania and Germany — recently encountered online abuse, sparking a wider conversation about, culture, racism and digital empathy.

‘Referring to us as cheap, pig and chimp’ In a May 31 Instagram post, the family shared a serene video of themselves seated together in India, contrasted sharply by the text overlaying the clip: "We are in India. Someone called me a chimp-looking wife... and my husband a white pig yesterday. It made us think..."

The hostile remarks reportedly surfaced after the couple uploaded a video of their toddler reacting fearfully to a street performer dressed as the ‘Laughing Buddha’. According to the couple, the innocent depiction of a child's natural hesitation was misconstrued by some people as disrespect toward Indian culture.

Instead of responding with anger, Madina and Sebastian used the moment to offer a heartfelt, proper introduction to their community. "Someone somehow got offended and commented names referring to us as cheap, pig and chimp," the couple explained in the caption, adding, "It made us think: maybe people don’t really know who we are. Maybe that’s why comments like this appear, because they don’t know our names, our story, or our purpose."

The Freidank Family has been nomadic for several months, recently traversing Sri Lanka and Nepal after exploring diverse regions like Indonesia, Ecuador, South Africa, Malaysia, Cyprus, and Mauritius. They say that for them, travel isn't just about sightseeing — it is an ongoing search for a place to eventually call home. "Right now, we’re in India, and this is home for us because it’s where we eat, sleep, and share our family moments," they wrote.