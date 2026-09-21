Is David Montgomery injured? Frustrated fantasy managers ask 'Is he playing today?' after slow start vs Bengals

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery has had a quiet start against the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 2 matchup. The slow performance has raised concerns among fans and left fantasy managers questioning his involvement in the game plan.

Is David Montgomery injured?

David Montgomery is healthy despite his quiet start against the Bengals. (Getty Images via AFP)

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No, David Montgomery is not injured. He was not listed on the Texans’ Week 2 injury report, practiced fully throughout the week, and entered the game fully active with no health issues reported.

Also read: What happened to Jayden Reed? Packers WR’s injury update and return status as scary videos surface

Social media reaction

Deep Dive Why did David Montgomery have a slow start against the Bengals? David Montgomery's slow start against the Bengals raised concerns among fans, but he was not injured and entered the game fully active without reported health issues. What was David Montgomery's status in the Week 2 injury report? David Montgomery was not listed on the Texans' Week 2 injury report, indicating no health issues prior to the game against the Bengals. How are fantasy managers reacting to David Montgomery's performance? Fantasy managers expressed frustration on social media over David Montgomery's slow start, questioning his performance and involvement in the game plan during the matchup.

Fans went to X to share their thoughts on Montgomery's slow start.

One fan wrote, "Is David Montgomery hurt? Why is he not playing? Every time i look up marks is in the game."

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{{^usCountry}} Another fan wrote, "Wtf David Montgomery better be de-d" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another fan wrote, "Wtf David Montgomery better be de-d" {{/usCountry}}

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A third fan said, “Doesn't look like I'm gonna win any touchdown parlays today at this rate. Hard to believe David Montgomery and Bijan Robinson still haven't scored yet.”

Some fans are still hoping for a better second half. One wrote, “David Montgomery I'll be a fan forever if you get 60 yards rushing next half”

Also read: Is David Montgomery injured? Frustrated fantasy managers ask 'Is he playing today?' after slow start vs Bengals

Texans vs Bengals: Who is not playing?

For the Texans, the key inactive players are wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee), guard Ed Ingram (groin) and linebacker Jake Hummel (groin). Tight end Brevin Jordan, offensive tackle Nate Thomas and cornerback Collin Wright are also out.

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For the Bengals, who are 1-0, the key inactive players are quarterback Josh Johnson, wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams, cornerback Josh Newton and center Connor Lew. Offensive tackle Myles Hinton, defensive tackle B.J. Hill and defensive tackle Landon Robinson are also out. Joe Burrow is active despite earlier back tightness.

Houston Texans depth chart

Offense

QB: C.J. Stroud (starter) / Davis Mills

RB: David Montgomery (lead) / Woody Marks

WR: Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel; Lewis Bond is also available after being elevated. Nico Collins is out.

TE: Dalton Schultz / Foster Moreau

LT: Aireontae Ersery

LG: Keylan Rutledge

C: Evan Brown

RG: Wyatt Teller, filling in for Ingram

RT: Trent Brown

Defense

DE: Will Anderson Jr. / Danielle Hunter, with Clowney out

DT: Tommy Togiai / Sheldon Rankins

LB: Azeez Al-Shaair / others; Wade Woodaz is available with Hummel out

CB: Derek Stingley Jr. / Kamari Lassiter

S: Reed Blankenship / Calen Bullock; George Odum is elevated

NB: Jalen Pitre

Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

Offense

QB: Joe Burrow (starter) / Joe Flacco

RB: Chase Brown / Samaje Perine

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas

TE: Mike Gesicki / Drew Sample

LT: Orlando Brown Jr.

LG: Dylan Fairchild

C: Ted Karras

RG: Dalton Risner

RT: Amarius Mims

Defense

DE/Edge: Boye Mafe / Myles Murphy; Shemar Stewart is available after missing Week 1

DT: Dexter Lawrence / Jonathan Allen, with B.J. Hill inactive

LB: Demetrius Knight Jr. / Barrett Carter / Oren Burks

CB: DJ Turner II / Daxton Hill

S: Jordan Battle / Bryan

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