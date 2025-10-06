Is Derrick Henry hurt? Ravens RB's continuing struggles leaves fantasy managers frustrated

Baltimore Ravens veteran running back Derrick Henry's struggles continued in Week 5, as the 31-year-old deals with one of the worst starts to an NFL season in his illustrious career. So far, this season, Henry has 49 carries for just 284 yards with three touchdowns, including the one he scored in the 3rd quarter against the Texans. Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 05.(Getty Images via AFP)

However, late into the third quarter against the Houston Texans, Henry had just eight yards on six carries, one of his worst performances in the 2025 regular season. His RB rating on Sunday Night Football left fantasy managers frustrated. Many wondered if he was hurt, and that contributed to his poor form this season.

Though Henry added more numbers to his game over the next two quarters, including a later quarter touchdown, by then the Texans had gone up 34-3, and it was a bit late for Baltimore Ravens.

Is Derrick Henry hurt? Latest on injuries

No, veteran running back Derrick Henry is not hurt or injured. He was on the Ravens' active roster ahead of Week 5 and fully participated in the game, and the practice all through the week. His struggles this season, so far, has nothing to do with injuries.

Henry’s most recent documented injury was head/cranial issue in December 2023, sustained in a Week 13 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Managers Frustrated With Derrik Henry

NFL Fantasy Football players who drafted Derrik Henry were left frustrated with his performance as the Ravens were washed out by the Texans. They left their frustrations known on social media, with hundreds of posts about Derrick Henry's form.

Also read: Breece Hall injury return: What happened to Jets RB? When will he return? Details out

“Anybody seen Derrick Henry? My NFL fantasy team and the Baltimore Ravens would really appreciate him showing up!” one user wrote.

“Derrick Henry when i draft him to my fantasy football team,” said another.

“watching derrick henry burn my money in person 💔🥀” wrote one.

The Ravens next play the Los Angeles Rams on Week 6 at the MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

-