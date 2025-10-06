Breece Hall injury return: What happened to Jets RB? When will he return? Details out

In worrying news for New York Jets, running back Breece Hall has picked up an injury. This happened during the Jets vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game on Sunday. Before getting injured Breece Hall managed nine carries for 78 yards and one catch for eight yards. (Getty Images via AFP)

Hall was apparently injured in the second quarter after he broke a big run on a carry before fumbling the football, which Dallas recovered. Before getting injured Hall managed nine carries for 78 yards and one catch for eight yards.

Jets reporter Caroline Hendershot shared the update on X, saying “Hall is out of the injury tent and back on the bench.” Earlier, she had said “Breece Hall went straight into the injury tent. He was clenching and shaking out his left hand when he was down on the field.”

Breece Hall injury details

Hall's exact injury remains unknown as no update has been forthcoming from the player or the team while the match is underway. A clip of the game when the fumble takes place, and eventually ends in Hall's injury also does not make it clear which body part got hurt.

It appears as though Hall's head and neck snap back upon contact, but there is no confirmation if the injury is regarding the same. Without specifics of Hall's injury, it is also difficult to figure out when he might return.

If the injury has not been anything too serious, then Hall could be in for the game against the Denver Broncos. However, if the manager does decide to rest him in light of the injury, then Hall could be unavailable for the October 12 game.

Breece Hall stats with New York Jets

Breece Hall currently ranks 22nd in carries (52), 20th in rushing yards (238). He is tied for 67th in rushing touchdowns (0), and averages 4.6 yards per carry.

Ahead of the Dallas game it was reported that Hall remained the Jets' No. 1 running back.